Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's BULLY & JOHNNY'S GRAND WOLVES SHOW Begins Streaming Tomorrow

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's brand new vodcast series will begin streaming online tomorrow, Friday 28 May, via streaming service, stream.theatre.

In a time when audiences aren't able to visit in person, BULLY & JOHNNY'S GRAND WOLVES SHOW will bring together Wolverhampton Wanderers FC players and some of the finest talents from the city of Wolverhampton and beyond in a brand new video-podcast. All proceeds from online ticket sales will go directly to the theatre's charity.

BULLY AND JOHNNY'S GRAND WOLVES SHOW is hosted by Wolves and England footballing legend Steve Bull MBE and Sky TV presenter Johnny Phillips, taking a highly amusing look into football, fame, and friendships.

Episode one is available to stream from Friday 28 - Sunday 30 May 2021 exclusively on stream.theatre and features guests, Wolverhampton Wanderers favourites, Don Goodman and Steve Froggatt who chat to Steve and Johnny about their time with the club.

The series is filmed against the backdrop of The Grand Theatre's beautiful auditorium that has sadly stood empty for over a year. Released fortnightly, future guests on BULLY & JOHNNY'S GRAND WOLVES SHOW include Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, Wolves legend "King" John Richards and Wolverhampton singer Beverley Knight.

Steve Bull has raised over £40,000 for the Grand Theatre over the last ten years and has been a Grand Theatre Ambassador since 2018. He said, "Like Molineux, The Grand is an iconic part of the City and it is so important that we support it. I am very grateful to all my friends and former colleagues who have taken part, we have laughed so much whilst reminiscing during filming, I know the fans will love it too!"

Nathan Brine, Associate Director - Creative & Production at the Grand Theatre said; "It has been hugely exciting to be able to welcome Steve, Johnny and their guests safely to the Grand Theatre to record the vodcast. The Grand's stage has been empty for over a year and our dedicated audiences will have undoubtably missed attending.

Whilst we continue to work towards reopening to the public very soon, we're delighted to be able to offer something that I know will whet the appetite of our theatregoing community, and the Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters as we continue to announce guests from the world of sport and entertainment throughout the year."

BULLY & JOHNNY'S GRAND WOLVES SHOW has been funded thanks to The Cultural Recovery Fund awarded by Arts Council England and the DCMS. All proceeds will be donated to the Grand Theatre Charity which provides vital Arts services for Wolverhampton and the surrounding areas. This includes the theatre's work with patrons living with dementia, disabilities, education, and local history.

Tickets for episode one are available directly from stream.theatre with new episodes released fortnightly.

stream.theatre is a joint venture between ROYO and BROADWAY ON DEMAND to combine expertise in streaming technology, theatre producing and rights licensing to create the world's first digital venue. stream.theatre makes streaming possible for productions of any scale and has hosted, captured and partnered on over 500 events since launching in September 2020. From Broadway musicals to high profile awards ceremonies, intimate concerts to Off-West-End fringe productions - streaming is now accessible for everybody.