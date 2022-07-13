Windham Theatre Guild Playwrights Group Announces Auditions for Playwrights Showcase

The Windham Theatre Guild has announced auditions for their Playwrights Showcase on Thursday & Friday, July 21 & 22, 2022 at 6 pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

Performances: Friday and Saturday, September 16th and 17th

WTG Playwrights Group has been meeting monthly and has 4 original works ready for their premieres on the stage of the Burton Leavitt Theatre:

"Crossings" by Peter DeNegre

"Pete" by March Schrader

"Spoons in the Stars" by Emma Jayne Smith

"Icarus and the Partridge" by Rebecca Steigelfest

They are looking for 10 actors of varying ages (15 to 70) and ethnicities to bring these playwrights' visions to life. Please join them and experience the excitement and creativity of performing in something brand new!

COVID Vaccination Required/Masks Required except while performing on stage

For More Information Contact Peter at phdenegre@gmail.com

Open Auditions for WTG's production of

Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Book, Music and Lyrics by Richard O'Brien

August 9th and 10th at 7pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre

Please fill out the google form here to sign up.

(If you do not sign up, you can still audition but please fill out the form if you are able!)

Auditions will consist of cold readings, please be prepared to learn a short dance sequence and prepare 1 minute of a song (can be from the show or in a similar style i.e. 60's and 70's rock/pop).

Roles Available:

Dr. Frank-N-Furter "A Scientist": "baritenor" with rock belt, A2-G4

Riff Raff "A Handyman": male, rock tenor, belt up to B4; total range approximately E3-B4. OR - female rock alto belt, G3-B4



Magenta "A Domestic": alto, A3-D5



Columbia "A Groupie": alto/sop, A3-E5



Brad "A Hero": baritenor, C3-F4; also needs falsetto up to C5



Janet "A Heroine": alto/sop, A3-F5



Eddie "A Delivery Boy": tenor with rock belt up to B4; total range, Bb3-B4



Rocky "A Creation": rock baritenor, C#3-A4, plus falsetto up to C#5



Dr. Scott "A Rival Scientist": bass-baritone, D2-E4



The Criminologist (Narrator)



Phantoms (Ensemble)

Rehearsal schedule will be determined based on cast availability, show dates are October 14th and 15th.

Please email avathedirector@gmail.com if you have any questions!