Wigmore Hall Opens 2021/22 Concert Season Tomorrow

Wigmore Hall will re-open its doors to the public tomorrow, launching the 2021/22 concert season with a recital by the British pianist Paul Lewis.

Over September and October, Wigmore Hall will stage nearly 100 events - from a concert for babies up to one-year-old to performances by leading international instrumentalist and singers including cellists Gautier CapuÃ§on, Alisa Weilerstein; pianists Leif Ove Andsnes, Sergei Babayan, Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, Seong-Jin Cho, Till Fellner, Martin Helmchen; singers Diana Damrau, Sabine Devieilhe, Christian Gerhaher, Jakub JÃ³zef OrliÅ„skiand violinists Isabelle Faust, Ning Feng, Christian Tetzlaff, Frank Peter Zimmermann. Visiting ensembles include Akademie fÃ¼r Alte Musik Berlin, Borodin Quartet, Camerata RCO (Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra), Le Concert Spirituel, Pavel Haas Quartet and Quatuor EbÃ¨ne.

In addition to several broadcasts on BBC Radio 3, nineteen of the concerts will also be streamed live on the Wigmore Hall website to a worldwide audience. A particular highlight, on 14 October, Wigmore Hall Associate Artist the British soprano Gweneth Ann Rand joins film star Adjoa Andoh for a special concert celebrating the artistry of African-American singers - Marian Anderson, Jessye Norman and Grace Bumbry - all of whom had long associations with the Wigmore Hall. The concert will also include two world premieres by Black British composers Errollyn Wallen and Clement Ishmael.

