Westlife’s 25th Anniversary Concert Coming to UK and Ireland Cinemas

This November, Westlife’s 25th Anniversary concert will come to the big screen from CinemaLive. Beginning 29th November, over 400 cinemas across the UK and Ireland will screen the concert event.

This month, Westlife will perform for the very first time at London’s Royal Albert Hall, kicking off their 25th Anniversary celebrations with two sold-out shows. To mark the milestone, the band will be joined by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Speaking about the cinema release, Westlife said: “Performing at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra is truly a bucket list moment for us and being able to announce that we are sharing the concert in cinemas makes it even more special. It’s going to be an unforgettable night so grab your popcorn and don’t forget to sing along!!’

Over the last 25 years, Westlife have established themselves within pop, selling over 55 million records worldwide. They are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall, Westlife have had 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide, and as a live act, they have sold 6 million concert tickets worldwide and counting.