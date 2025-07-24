West End Stars Return to Falkirk for 10th Annual A WEST END CHRISTMAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A lineup of West End talent will return to Scotland for the 10th annual A West End Christmas in Falkirk, taking place on Saturday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Grangemouth Town Hall. The beloved holiday tradition, hosted by Falkirk-born West End star Kieran Brown, celebrates its milestone anniversary with an evening of music, comedy, and festive cheer.

Brown—whose credits include The Phantom of the Opera, Heathers, Wicked, and Les Misérables—will be joined once again by a star-studded cast of West End colleagues: award-winning comedian Sooz Kempner (Doctor Who), Broadway and West End soprano Sarah Galbraith (Phantom of the Opera, Chess), Donna Hazelton (Chicago, The Sound of Music), and Gerard Bentall (Les Misérables, Fame, Jesus Christ Superstar). Performers from Stenhouse Performing Arts and Perform Theatre Arts will also join the festivities, along with a possible appearance from a very jolly VIP guest.

Audiences can expect a night of holiday classics, musical theatre hits, pop favorites, and high-energy performances—all served with a helping of humor and heart. Last year’s concert was hailed as “the best one yet,” and this year’s anniversary promises to be even bigger.

The event will also feature a festive Christmas Market with local traders, handmade crafts, and stocking stuffers, plus a tuck shop offering sweet and savory treats (cash only). Attendees are encouraged to BYOB and to bring food or toy donations for the Grangemouth Community Pantry. Proceeds from the evening, including a raffle with standout prizes, will benefit a local charity to be announced.

Tickets are available now for this one-night-only holiday celebration.