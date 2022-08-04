Warrington Museum Recognised By Arts Council For Excellent Standards

One of the oldest museums in the country has been recognised by Arts Council England for its excellent standards in preserving our heritage and inspiring future generations.

Warrington Museum and Art Gallery, run by the charity Culture Warrington, has been awarded 'Full Accreditation' status in a nationally recognised benchmark for well-run museums and galleries.

Administered by Arts Council England on behalf of the UK Accreditation Partnership, it means that the Bold Street museum is properly managed and takes good care of its collections which include more than 200,000 historical artefacts from all over the world.

Accreditation opens up exciting funding opportunities such as allowing museums to host touring exhibitions and giving access to professional advice and support. It also gives more confidence to potential donors and sponsors.

Craig Sherwood, Collections Officer for Warrington Museum and Art Gallery, said: "We have a wonderful team at Culture Warrington, and we're proud and delighted that we've retained our Full Accreditation status for Warrington Museum and Art Gallery.

"Accredited status is never down to one or two people, it's down to months of hard work by the whole team - together and in partnership with others."

Accreditation covers museums of all types and sizes - from the smallest volunteer-run venues to national museums - and more than 1,700 museums are currently taking part in the scheme across the UK.

Liz Johnson, Director of Museums and Cultural Property at Arts Council England, added: "We're delighted that the Warrington Museum and Art Gallery team have been successful in gaining their Accreditation status.

"This means that their collections will be looked after and maintained offering inspiration, enjoyment and learning for the community and visitors to enjoy now and in the future."

Warrington Museum and Art Gallery is currently enjoying one of its busiest periods since reopening earlier this year. The Grade II listed building had previously been closed for essential roof repairs.

The Cloud Factory, a new exhibition documenting the decommissioning of Fiddler's Ferry power station, has proved very popular. And Anna FC Smith's thought-provoking A Buffet of Mortification - exploring the 'theatre of punishment' dating back to the 1600s - is to launch on Friday.