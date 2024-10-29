WOMAN | WOMEN Kicks Off UK Tour In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new stage production is fusing performance art and physical theatre to explore how lesbian relationships do not follow traditional societal expectations.

Woman | Women is a physical and comedic show that takes an academic deep dive into the fast-paced nature of same sex relationships between women.

The autumn tour also features pre-show discussions on sexuality and creativity in an open conversation format.

The show, which will tour Ormskirk, Liverpool, and Prescot this November, is the brainchild of acclaimed international performance artist and academic, Rowena Gander.

During each show Rowena will ambitiously find and navigate a new and featured duet (relationship) unique to each venue. The real time relationship questions links between pace, compatibility, attachment, and scarcity mindsets in lesbians and how those components impact the relationship a lesbian has with herself.

Rowena has developed a reputation over the past eight years as a performer who creates work that is accessible, powerful, empowering to audiences, and thought provoking.

Rowena herself said “Whilst the solo structure of the work and my playful interaction with the audience will be consistent across each venue, no two shows will be exactly the same. Each venue will incorporate a new and featured duet with a local LGBT+ professional performer, which is very exciting for me because not only does it give me new energy to work with and respond to, but it also enables me and the audience to see how the themes covered in the work, such as pace, compatibility, attachment, and internalised homophobia, resonate differently depending on the person”.

Woman | Women heads to The Arts Centre in Ormskirk on 7th November 2024 before a show in Liverpool's Unity Theatre on 15th November and finally two shows at Shaekespeare North in Prescot on 30th November 2024.

The tour is funded by Arts Council England and supported by Leap Dance Festival, Culture Liverpool, Pole Purpose, Unity Theatre, and 24 Hope Street.

2024 North West Tour Dates

7th November 2024, 7:30pm

ORMSKIRK - The Arts Centre

15th November 2024, 8pm

LIVERPOOL - Unity Theatre

(includes a curtain raiser performance at 7:30pm by local LGBT performers).

30th November 2024, 2pm & 7pm

PRESCOT - Shakespeare North

PRE-SHOW DISCUSSION FORUMS

Open Conversation on sexuality and creativity.

Unity Theatre, Liverpool, 9th November, 1pm.

Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot, 30th November, 4:30pm.

