WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD Will Return to The Palace Theatre this Summer

From Julia Donaldson, bestselling author of The Gruffalo, and award-winning illustrator Lydia Monks, comes the stage show of the much-loved picture book What the Ladybird Heard. With live original music from a quartet of talented actors, puppetry and a whole farmyard of fun, this 55-minute family favourite is the perfect summer treat!

Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len have a cunning plan to steal the farmer's fine prize cow. But they reckon without the tiniest, quietest creature of all: the Ladybird has a scheme of her own!

Join the woolly sheep, the hairy hog, the fat red hen and the dainty dog as they take on the villains in their quest to save the day at the Palace Theatre, London. Published by Macmillan Children's Books and with over 4 million copies sold this adaptation is the perfect introduction to theatre for children aged 3+. Expect plenty of participation, lots of laughs and rhymes galore!

First conceived on a countryside walk with her son, Donaldson enjoyed the idea of a quiet Ladybird outwitting the bigger brawnier creatures. The animals and their noises fill this colourful adventure with real flair and, in consultation with the original illustrator, beautifully capture the magic of the story.

Producer Kenny Wax comments, "I am delighted that What the Ladybird Heard is returning to the stage and I'm looking forward to welcoming family audiences back to the West End for a much needed treat this summer. It will be wonderful to see smiling faces in the glorious Palace Theatre once again."

Tickets are available priced from £12.50 at https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/what-the-ladybird-heard/.