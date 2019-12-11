WEST SIDE STORY Extends Run At Curve (Leicester)

It has today been announced that Curve theatre is extending the run of its critically-acclaimed Made at Curve production of the classic musical, West Side Story.

After being awarded five-stars reviews and national praise, the production will now run until 18 Jan 2020 due to demand from audiences.

Curve's production of West Side Story is directed by the theatre's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, with new choreography from Ellen Kane and features Puerto Rican native Adriana Ivelisse as Maria, Carly Mercedes Dyer as Anita, Jamie Muscato as Tony, Ronan Burns as Riff and Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez as Bernardo.

The cast also includes Michael Anderson as Swing, Ryan Anderson (Grease, UK and Ireland tour) as A-Rab, Richard Appiah-Sarpong as Pepe, Darren Bennett as Detective Lieutenant Scrank, Damian Buhagiar (Grease, UK and Ireland tour) as Chino, Thea Bunting (Grease, UK and Ireland tour) as Graziella, Alex Christian (Oklahoma!, Chichester Festival Theatre) as Baby John, Abigail Climer (Grease, UK and Ireland tour) as Consuela, Isaac Gryn (Oklahoma!, Chichester Festival Theatre) as Action, Beth Hinton-Lever (Hadestown, National Theatre) as Anybodys, Katie Lee (Matilda, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Velma, Martin McCarthy as Swing, Mireia Mambo (Evita, Regents Park Open Air Theatre) as Rosalia, Redmand Rance as Swing, Michael O'Reilly (Dirty Dancing, UK and Ireland tour) as Diesel, Dominic Sibanda (Aladdin, Prince Edward Theatre) as Indio, Matt Trevorrow as Swing, Dale White (Grease, UK and Ireland tour) as Big Deal and Christopher Wright (The Ladykillers, Oldham Coliseum) as Officer Krupke and Doc. The production also includes 30 of Curve's Young Company performers.

Speaking about the additional performances, Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"We're thrilled to add a further week to our run of West Side Story so even more people will be able to enjoy this astonishing show. Our remarkable actors, orchestra and production team have created something truly special here in Leicester and we're immensely proud to be able to share our production with more audience members for even longer."

New York City, West Side, 1957. In the midst of gang rivalry and racial tensions, love at first sight strikes between Tony, a founding member of the White-American Jets and Maria, the sister of Bernardo, leader of the Puerto Rican Sharks. In the face of danger, the two young lovers continue to meet in secret - but the Jets and the Sharks have one last rumble to fight out.

Inspired by Shakespeare's classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet and with a timeless score including 'Tonight', 'America' and 'I Feel Pretty', West Side Story represents one of the greatest musicals of all time, filled with romance, charm, aggression and heartbreak.

West Side Story is based on a conception of Jerome Robbins, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Tickets for West Side Story at Curve are available to book now. To find out more and purchase seats, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call Curve's Box Office on 0116 242 3595 or visit the theatre in person.





