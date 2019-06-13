WE WILL ROCK YOU Will Embark on Worldwide Tour

Continuing to create and tour world-class theatre both in the UK and abroad, Selladoor Worldwide are pleased to announce a brand new production and major worldwide tour of Queen and Ben Elton's multi award-winning rock musical We Will Rock You. The musical will be produced in conjunction with Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions and Showtime Management SA.

The production will embark on an extensive world tour, opening in Cape Town, South Africa on 29 August 2020, before setting sail on the 'Seven Seas of Rhye' and touring to Johannesburg, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel and beyond. Full casting and further dates and venues to be announced in due course.

Telling the story of a group of bohemians in a dystopian future and featuring 24 of Queen's greatest hits, We Will Rock You will be directed and choreographed by Olivier Award nominee Nick Winston (Annie, Loserville, Waiting for Godot). The production will feature set design by Tom Rogers, costume design by Hayley Grindle, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Ben Harrison.

David Hutchinson, CEO of Selladoor Worldwide said: "We are delighted to be producing an original production of We Will Rock You that will span across four continents, and bring together four really exciting producing partners to collaborate. It's been a long term ambition for Selladoor to co-create work cross continentally - and this gives us the opportunity to produce a stunning new show across the world, and share the timeless music of Queen!"

James Cundall, CEO of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions said: "We are all thrilled to be working with our friends at Selladoor on a new production of We Will Rock You and look forward to taking the show to our core Asian Markets as well as many other markets around the world. The music is sublime and we know that audiences will fall in love with the show."



Showtime Management SA said: "Showtime Management SA is excited to be involved in a new partnership with international producers, Selladoor Worldwide, Lunchbox Theatrical Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions to bring the new generation We Will Rock You hit stage production to South Africa in 2020 before going on a world tour. Showtime Management has successfully produced a number of Broadway and West End hits in South Africa featuring SA talent that have gone on to critical acclaim in various overseas territories. Revisiting We Will Rock You as an originating partner with Selladoor, Lunchbox and Gavin Kalin on this new look production is a proud milestone for Showtime Management."

We Will Rock You is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 122-124 Regent Street, London.

Artscape Theatre - Cape Town, South Africa

29 August - 4 October 2020

Gala Night: Sunday 30 August

artscape.co.za

Téatro at Montecasino - Johannesburg, South Africa

10 October - 22 November 2020

Gala Night: Sunday 11 October

tsogosun.com/montecasino

Manila, Philippines

1 February - 7 March 2021

Marina Bay Sands - Singapore

22 March - 18 April 2021

marinabaysands.com/entertainment

APA Lyric Theatre - Hong Kong

3 May - 6 June 2021

Hkapa.edu/

Opera House - Tel Aviv, Israel

18 August - 4 September 2021

Israel-opera.co.il/eng/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You