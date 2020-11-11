WATCHING ROSIE, Starring Miriam Margolyes, To Be Re-Released Online

The production will be re-released from 12 – 26 November 2020.

Due to the success of its first venture, Original Theatre Company's specially commissioned online short play Watching Rosie by Louise Coulthard will be re-released from 12 - 26 November 2020, alongside an accompanying new online play Mrs Goldie vs The World, written and performed by Nicky Goldie (Call the Midwife, The Queens Gambit, Doctors, Coronation Street).

Watching Rosie is based on Coulthard's debut play, Cockamamy, which won the Lustrum Award for Outstanding New Play at The Edinburgh Fringe 2017 and stars BAFTA-winning actress Miriam Margolyes (Yentl, Little Shop of Horrors, Scorsese's The Age of Innocence, Being Julia Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows (part II) and Ladies in Lavender), Amit Shah (The Other One, The Witcher, His Dark Materials) and Louise Coulthard (The Night Watch, The Importance of Being Earnest).

Watching Rosie is a tender portrayal of experiencing dementia in lockdown and the power of love to overcome it. This heartbreaking and hilarious film highlights the incredible bond between Alice (Miriam Margolyes) and her granddaughter Rosie (Louise Coulthard) as they face change, confusion and an unexpected arrival from Tesco.

Mrs Goldie vs The World is a funny and affectionate celebration of a tempestuous relationship between a mother and a daughter, each as stubborn as the other. Nicky Goldie's witty and heartfelt anecdotes promise to resonate with anyone who has elderly care responsibilities, especially during a global pandemic. Directed by Charlotte Peters (Birdsong Online, Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon) and performed by Nicky Goldie, in the midst of cooking lockdown lunch.

Watching Rosie and Mrs Goldie vs The World will be released free-of-charge at 10am on Thursday 12 November at OriginalTheatreOnline.com and will be available until 26 November. Donations for Watching Rosie are encouraged in support of Dementia UK and donations for Mrs Goldie vs The World are welcome in support of Carers Trust.

Watching Rosie is directed by Michael Fentiman, edited by Tristan Shepherd, with music by Barnaby Race. Mrs Goldie vs The World is directed by Charlotte Peters.

The online productions of Watching Rosie and Mrs Goldie vs The World are produced by Original Theatre Company.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You