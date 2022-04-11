WAKE THE TIGER, The World's First 'Amazement Park' Launches In Bristol This Summer

The creative masterminds behind the hugely successful immersive festival Boomtown Fair, have announced Wake The Tiger, the world's first Amazement Park.

Wake The Tiger is a brand new, fantastical experience coming to Bristol this summer. The brainchild of a collection of over 100 artists including storytellers, poets, scenic artists, robotics experts, fabricators, costume makers, architects, videographers and prop makers.

Opening in summer 2022, the Amazement Park encompasses interactive environments and daring new experiences in St Phillips, Bristol. It blurs the lines between an art gallery, theme park and film set, with a playful psychedelic twist throughout.

Visitors will step through the secret portal into the amazing world of Meridia; a multi-layered maze of immersive environments, secret passageways, hidden forests, temples, ice caves and mesmerising wonders, which take them ever deeper into the story.

Wake The Tiger will welcome up to 300,000 visitors per year, who will explore the unique world of creativity, discovery and play, that never finishes evolving. The experience will also communicate spiritual and scientific teachings to help ignite the imagination of people of all ages inspire the emergence of a better world.

Graham MacVoy, Founder and Managing Director of Wake The Tiger, explains:

"This project is two years in the making and the result of decades of creative input from some of the best technologists, story-tellers and creative minds working across festivals and attractions in the UK. We are starting this new movement in our spiritual home of Bristol and can't wait to be open this summer."

Bristol is the perfect place for the project, as a booming city, within easy reach of London, the Midlands, Cardiff and with two of the UK's biggest international universities situated in the city. Additionally, the city welcomes over 50% of all visitor trips in the South West, with over 16m visits in 2019. Wake The Tiger is perfectly positioned to capture the imagination of this significant visitor economy - especially as tourism in Britain is growing and predicted to be worth over £257 billion by 2025.

The Wake the Tiger team has an exemplary track record of creating and delivering incredible experiences, masterminding the sustained growth and success of the internationally-renowned Boomtown Festival, which has grown from 1,500 attendees to 70,000 in 10 years.

Over £1.5million of seed investment has already been secured from private investors bringing new jobs to enhance Bristol's creative sector. In April the team is launching its Crowdcube fundraiser to secure an additional £350,000 to launch this new and exciting tourist attraction. Wake The Tiger invites investors to join them as shareholders on this amazing journey and really become part of the story.

For more information visit www.wakethetiger.com.