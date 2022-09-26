Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Voila! Europe Theatre Festival announces 10th anniversary programme

The festival kicks off with four online shows.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  
Voila! Europe Theatre Festival announces 10th anniversary programme

Celebrating 10 years of cross-cultural, cross-disciplinary performance, Voila! Europe has announced its border-busting programme for 2022. A multilingual theatre festival produced by The Cockpit in Marylebone, the curated programme opens a trusted portal to new European theatre for independent artists and adventurous audiences. The festival is live on stage in London and live online everywhere, gathering together a welcoming community of the culturally curious.

Beginning in 2012 with a dozen bilingual shows in French and English at The Cockpit, Voila! Europe festival has adapted and morphed along with the times - opening its arms to all European languages in 2017 in response to the Brexit referendum. In 2020, Voila! presented an entirely digital festival, adapting to the pandemic by accelerating a long-term goal to reach international audiences online. For these efforts, the festival was awarded a "Badge of Invention" by the European Festivals Association. This year, the festival continues with digital shows - including one performed live from Ukraine - online watch parties, and on-stage performances, so that anyone can travel the world, from the comfort of their sofa or from their seat at The Cockpit.

Independent theatre reflects the emergent and urgent questions of our times. Throughout the programme, you'll find theatre makers exploring every corner of the human condition, with shows about joy, violence, beauty, space, sex work, wonder, masculinity, old age, family, and cultural identity. As always, the festival showcases the wide variety of styles and techniques that make up "European Theatre:" poetry, puppetry, documentary, autobiography, technology, stunning imagery, innovative movement, clowning, masks, and many inventive uses of music, from folk gig-theatre to improvised vocal looping.

The twelve languages on stage at Voila! Europe this year - Ukrainian, Hungarian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Russian, Spanish, German, Polish, Irish, Croatian, and English - promise to bring new perspectives and ideas to share with audiences in London, and online everywhere. Voila! Europe is described as a multilingual festival rather than an international one: languages can leap over borders and cross cultures to challenge preconceptions. If you don't speak all twelve languages, don't worry; there will be English subtitles when you need them.

Director of The Cockpit Dave Wybrow comments, Times are changing: our future depends upon a renewed commitment to values and the ability to make unlikely new connections in support of them. The cross-border challenges we face require deepening cooperation, not retreating behind walls. Which is why The Cockpit continues to produce Voila! Europe. Not because it brings together a glossy selection of designer theatre for an elite market, but because it brings together people who have something to say and are driven to say it before a live, engaged audience. Not because they all speak the same cultural language and take a good reception for granted, but specifically because they don't.

Festival director Amy Clare Tasker says, London is full of independent artists and companies making theatre with European languages, accents, backgrounds, techniques, and aesthetics - but many find it difficult to find their place in the mainstream theatre landscape here. Voila! Europe is a platform to celebrate these artists and their work, and bring them together with companies working in continental Europe. This year, we are delighted to have three companies making the trip to London to present their shows at the festival from Hungary and France. Since the referendum in 2016, we have renewed our commitment to 'keep the channel open' between the UK and the rest of Europe, and to inspire London with the joyously inventive work of European artists.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


CARRIE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Central London Next MonthCARRIE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Central London Next Month
September 26, 2022

Sedos brings the cult classic Carrie: The Musical to the Bridewell Theatre in central London from 25-29 October 2022. 
2023 Dates Added To UK Tour Of Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D2023 Dates Added To UK Tour Of Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D
September 26, 2022

The UK Tour of Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D has been extended into 2023, with dates added in Cambridge, High Wycombe, Birmingham, Kingston and Aberdeen. The brand new production of Rachel Wagstaff's acclaimed adaptation is directed by Philip Franks. The UK Tour opened on 9 September 2022 and has already received rave reviews.
Dancing Ledge Productions Awards The Dawn Sturgess BursaryDancing Ledge Productions Awards The Dawn Sturgess Bursary
September 26, 2022

Leading London based production company, Dancing Ledge Productions (The Responder, The Salisbury Poisonings) in partnership with Wiltshire Creative and Dawn's parents, has announced that they have awarded The Dawn Sturgess Bursary to a Salisbury based student who has been offered a place at Rose Bruford College.
Applications Now Open For The Annual Luke Westlake ScholarshipApplications Now Open For The Annual Luke Westlake Scholarship
September 26, 2022

Just Add Milk (JAM) has announced that the applications are now open for The Luke Westlake Scholarship. This year's award is supported by The Foundry Personal Management.
THE LION KING Returns To Birmingham Hippodrome Next SummerTHE LION KING Returns To Birmingham Hippodrome Next Summer
September 26, 2022

The Walt Disney Company UK and Ireland and Birmingham Hippodrome have announced that Disney’s THE LION KING will return to the Hippodrome next summer.