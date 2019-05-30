Victoria Yates To Star In A One Off Free Reading Performance Of T5

May. 30, 2019  

British actress Victoria Yeates, best known for her portrayal of one of the UK most love TV characters Sister Winifred in ''Call The Midwife'' on BBC 1, and most recently seen playing Bunty the Major in the release of ''Fantastic Beats The Crimes Of Grindelwald'' will perform a one off reading of Simon Stephen's play T5. This reading production of Simon Stephens T5 will be FREE to all full paying ticket holders of '' Country Music'' by Simon Stephens, currently playing at the Omnibus Theatre until June 23rd.

T5 portrays a road trip below the heart of London and follows a darkly magical flight out to the edges of the 21st Century. Visions of violence, and the ancient and modern lights of the city mingle with the dreams and nightmares of family life in this searing monologue by Simon Stephens.

Directed by the 2 times Offie Nominated director Scott Le Crass who previous credits include Elmer (UK and International tour) Sid (UK tour) and Kicked in the Sh**ter (Hope Theatre, Theatre in the Mill, Bradford). He is a working-class director who wants these voices represented on stage.



