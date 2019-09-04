Vicky Vox Headlines ZEUS ON THE LOOSE at Fire, Vauxhall

A rollercoaster fusion of musical theatre, circus and burlesque that will leave you saying "oh my gods"! Returning to London after a sell-out run at the Camden Fringe, Zeus On The Loose is a wild and wanton take on some of the most famous tales from ancient Greek mythology, now playing at Fire, one of London's leading nightclubs.

Strictly for adults and not for the faint hearted, it's a fast paced, immersive mix of story, song and special effects, breathtaking cabaret, burlesque and more. Mythical figures taking the stage include a randy bisexual Zeus, his plotting, scheming, scorned wife Hera, the sinister underworld guardian Hades, and the loving sisters Aphrodite and Ilithyia, whose innocence belies their power to destroy the most potent of gods. Come and see the untold Greek mythology story - it's so wrong!

Zeus On The Loose is written and directed by Emma Rollason, who represented the UK at the famous Burning Man festival, alongside cabaret genius Penni Tovey, who also appears in the 9-strong cast. Your host, Apollo, is played by your favourite Gaydio presenter Dean McCullough, joined by Zeus, played by Michael Afemare, who joins from the cast of Dream Girls. They are joined by Vicky Vox as Hades, who achieved global fame from appearing in the Drag parody-band DWV, whose song Boy Is A Bottom currently has over 22 million views. Vicky made her feature film debut in Magic Mike XXL, and made her theatre debut as Aubrey II in Open Air Theatre's production of Little Shop Of Horrors, and went on to co-host the 2019 What's On Stage Awards, and was also nominated for Best Actress in a Musical.

Now upgraded as one of London's leading nightclubs, Fire offers a multi-roomed quality programme of local and international bespoke events covering cutting edge house, techno, bass and more. Outdoor terrace and bars, covered queuing, late licenses and it's all powered by Funktion 1 Sound. The party never stops. Drinks will be available and the audience is invited to mix and mingle with the cast, before and after the show.

Pandoras's Door are the creators of shows that push all boundaries, once you enter the door you leave the real world behind and fall rapidly into the unknown, intrigue, suspense, belly laughs - and lets not forget, baby: sex sells! Every show different, always a blast and a quality you can depend on... Do you dare enter through Pandora's Door?





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You