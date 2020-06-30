VIDEO: The Barn Presents: The Music Of Amies & Clements

The Barn's fourth virtual concert, The Barn Theatre Presents: The Music of Amies & Clements, which celebrates the work of award-winning musical theatre composers Stephanie Jayne Amies and Teddy Clements is now available!

Check it out below:

The concert, which is hosted by Barn Theatre producer Jamie Chapman Dixon, is the fourth edition of the Barn Theatre in Cirencester's virtual concert series, The Barn Presents, which celebrates the work of British musical theatre composers.

Amies & Clements are the composers behind the award-winning musical Tomorrow, Maybe and in 2016 they formed the Aardvarks' Can't Jump production company with their close friend and director, Kevin Jones to help workshop and support new musicals.

The concert line up consists of: Josh Andrews (42nd Street), Marcus Ayton (Shrek), Adam Bailey (The Book of Mormon), Rebecca Bailey (Tomorrow, Maybe), Cameron Bernard Jones (Tina the Musical), Esmée Cook (Bard From The Barn), Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Phoebe Fildes (Assassins, Once), Aidan Harkins (The Importance of Being Earnest), Lucy Ireland (Footloose), Sam Otto (The State), Jodie Steele (SIX, Heathers), Bronte Tadman (Ben Hur).

The concert features three performers that have previously performed in Barn Theatre's Built by Barn productions. Aidan Harkins played Kevin McKinnon in the theatre's production of The Importance of Being Earnest (Barn Theatre, Cirencester & Turbine Theatre, London), Evie Rose Lane played the Stove in the theatre's production of the musical Just So and Bronte Tadman has appeared in both the ensemble in A Christmas Carol and as Crystal Wisdom in Patrick Barlow's Ben Hur.

2020 drama school graduate Esmée Cook has also been announced as part of the cast of the Barn Theatre's ongoing online Shakespeare series Bard From the Barn. Aidan Harkins and Bronte Tadman's episodes of the series can be found on the theatres' Facebook and YouTube channels.

