VIDEO: Rehearsal Footage of David Mamet's THE WOODS at Southwark Playhouse

The Southwark Playhouse is set to stage a production of David Mamet's The Woods. Francesca Carpanini (Ruth) and Sam Frenchum (Nick) reveal what audiences can expect from the first UK production in 25 years of The Woods in the video clip below. The play is directed by Russell Bolam and will run from Thursday 24 February to Saturday 26 March, 2022.

Nick and Ruth are spending the weekend at a remote cabin in the woods. They push their relationship to breaking point in a night of stories and fights, only to rediscover their need for one another in the morning, but the final reconciliation remains uncomfortably tempered by the violent core we now know to be hiding beneath.



Francesca Carpanini is an American actress. 'The Woods' will mark her UK debut. Her Broadway roles include Ann Deever in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of 'All My Sons' alongside Annette Bening and Tracy Letts, and Alexandra Giddens in 'The Little Foxes' alongside Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon. Other theatre includes: Miranda in 'The Tempest' (Shakespeare in the Park); Chris in 'Dead Poet's Society' (Classic Stage Company). Francesca also appeared in 'The Good Wife' for CBS.



Sam Frenchum has just finished shooting the second series of 'Bridgerton' for Netflix. He also starred as series regular Gary Bell in the second season of 'Grantchester.' Theatre includes: 'Valued Friends' (Rose Theatre, Kingston); Mersault in Ben Okri's adaptation of Camus' 'The Outsider' (The Print Room); 'Love From A Stranger' (Royal & Derngate Theatre); and Hal in 'Loot' (Park Theatre/The Watermill).



'The Woods' reunites producer Danielle Tarento with director Russell Bolam and set and costume designer Anthony Lamble after they worked together on Anya Reiss's critically acclaimed adaptation of 'Three Sisters', also at Southwark Playhouse. Bolam's 2012 production of Philip Ridley's 'Shivered' was nominated for the Whatsonstage Best Off-West End Production Award, OFFIE nominated for Best New Play, OFFIE long-listed for Best Production and Best Director.



The creative team also includes lighting designer by Bethany Gupwell, sound consulting by Ali Taie, fight and intimcay coordination by Haruka Kuroda, accent coaching by Nina Zendejas. The show is produced and casted by Danielle Tarento.

The Southwark Playhouse is located at 77-85 Newington Causeway, London SE1 6BD. For tickets, call the box office at 020 7407 0234 between 10am and 2pm, Monday - Friday, or purchase tickets at the theatre in person.

See Carpanini and Frenchum in the Southwark Playhouse's production of The Woods below!

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith