VIDEO: Peppa Pig Performs 'Muddy Puddles' Live on Stage!

Article Pixel Apr. 15, 2020  

Join PEPPA PIG and friends as they perform Muddy Puddles live on stage!

Check out the video below!

Peppa Pig, the #1 Family show of 2016, is back with an action-packed live show featuring your favorite characters as life size puppets and costume characters in Peppa Pig's Surprise! Come join Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and more in an all singing, all-dancing adventure full of songs, games and surprises!

To learn more, visit www.peppapigliveUS.com

VIDEO: Peppa Pig Performs 'Muddy Puddles' Live on Stage!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Sings 'You'll Never Walk Alone' For His Second #ShowerSongs Performance
  • VIDEO: ALADDIN Cast Members Teach the 'Arabian Nights' Choreography
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Memory' From CATS
  • VIDEO: The Public Theater Shares HAMILTON's Tribute to A CHORUS LINE