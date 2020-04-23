VIDEO: National Youth Music Theatre Releases Full Production of THE BATTLE OF BOAT

National Youth Music Theatre has shared their full performance of The Battle of Boat! The Battle of Boat is a courageous tale of a group of children trying to find their place in a world at war, published by Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Premiered by the National Youth Music Theatre at The Rose, Kingston UK in 2016, the show has since released a full cast recording and seen 23 productions across the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Watch the production below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You