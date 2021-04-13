Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at A SPLINTER OF ICE, Streaming From the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre This Week

A Splinter of Ice stars Oliver Ford Davies as Graham Greene, Stephen Boxer as Kim Philby and Sara Crowe as Rufa Philby.

Apr. 13, 2021  

An all new trailer has been released for Ben Brown's new political drama, A Splinter of Ice. The show is filmed on stage at the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre and will be available on the company's streaming platform, Original Theatre Online, from 15 April until 31 July 2021.

Set in Moscow 1987, the cold war begins to thaw, after declining his offer for more than 30 years, novelist Graham Greene travels into the heart of the Soviet Union to meet with his old MI6 boss, Kim Philby. Under the watchful eye of Kim's Russian wife, Rufa, the two men set about catching up on old times. This new political drama explores an unlikely friendship; a friendship interwoven with deceit and loyalty.

A Splinter of Ice stars Oliver Ford Davies as Graham Greene, Stephen Boxer as Kim Philby and Sara Crowe as Rufa Philby. It is directed by by Alan Strachan with Alastair Whatley, and written by the writer of the award-winning West End play Three Days in May, which inspired the Oscar-winning film Darkest Hour, Ben Brown. This production is produced by The Original Theatre Company.

Check out the trailer below!

Learn more at https://www.originaltheatre.com/.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


