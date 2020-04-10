Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Family Sings Rewritten Version of 'You Will Be Found' as a Tribute to the NHS
One family has rewritten and recorded a version of You Will Be Found from the musical Dear Evan Hansen as a tribute to all of the key workers that are currently keeping everything running.
Watch this powerful and uplifting video below!
The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom.