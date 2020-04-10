Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Family Sings Rewritten Version of 'You Will Be Found' as a Tribute to the NHS

Article Pixel Apr. 10, 2020  

One family has rewritten and recorded a version of You Will Be Found from the musical Dear Evan Hansen as a tribute to all of the key workers that are currently keeping everything running.

Watch this powerful and uplifting video below!

The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom.

VIDEO: Family Sings Rewritten Version of 'You Will Be Found' as a Tribute to the NHS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: 70 West End Stars Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES
  • VIDEO: New HAMILTON Parody Puts Fans in 'The Zoom Where It Happens'
  • VIDEO: Watch JAGGED LITTLE PILL Company Unite to Sing 'Thank U'
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter, Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater & More Join Michael Korte's #YouWillBeFoundChallenge
  • VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo Sing 'Once Upon Another Time' From LOVE NEVER DIES
  • VIDEO: Watch Barrett Wilbert Weed Sing 'Maybe This Time' From Signature Theatre's CABARET