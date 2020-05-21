Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Ballet Victoria 'Social Distdances' in New Virtual Performance
Ballet Victoria created a virtual dance video, called The Social Distdance!
The video is set to an acoustic version of Tal Bachman's She's So High. The song is accompanied by dancers performing from their backyards, offices, stairwells, and even at the beach.
Watch the full video below!
Our passion and hunger to dance and to share our art is still there, so we put together a little video for you with a few surprises ☺Tal Bachman is accompanying us in an unbridled social "distdance"!https://t.co/Rhf8sNJt3h- Ballet Victoria BC (@BalletVictoria) May 14, 2020