VIDEO: Ballet Victoria 'Social Distdances' in New Virtual Performance

Article Pixel May. 21, 2020  

Ballet Victoria created a virtual dance video, called The Social Distdance!

The video is set to an acoustic version of Tal Bachman's She's So High. The song is accompanied by dancers performing from their backyards, offices, stairwells, and even at the beach.

Watch the full video below!


