Up To 30,000 Students To Take Part In Discover! Creative Careers Week

A major new initiative is to be launched to encourage young people to consider a career in the creative industries. Discover! Creative Careers Week has been backed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in England through the Creative Careers Programme and is designed to find and encourage new, diverse talent for the country's booming creative industries. As statistics show, the creative industries are one of the country's fastest growing business sectors, growing at twice the national rate, and now accounts for more than 6% of all jobs in the UK according to new government data.

The nationwide programme of events runs from 18th to 22nd November, and is designed to showcase the broad spectrum of careers to be pursued in the creative industries, opening students' eyes to industries and jobs they may not have known about or considered.

During the week, young people will get to learn about animation with the creators of Peppa Pig, go back stage at the National Theatre, use interactive 3D computer modelling with XSite Architecture in Newcastle, explore individual career paths by interviewing the team at Tate Liverpool, get a taste of the world of publishing with Hachette, and understand how a film is promoted and distributed with Sony. From fashion design with Burberry in Yorkshire to game design with SEGA in the South West, and more than 20 National Trust properties up and down the country taking part, students from schools across England will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experiences in job roles that many haven't even heard of.

"I think it is great that the biggest names in the creative industry are opening their doors for students as part of Discover! Week. When our students get to experience the workplace and engage with employers first hand - you see a real positive effect on their development as young industry professionals. They become more inspired, engaged and focused to the world of work and all this helps them to prepare for life after their school days - whatever their chosen career." Jonathan Jacob, Head of External Relations and Careers at Global Academy whose students will be taking part in the film marketing and distribution Discover! event with Sony, Feref and Moving Picture Company on Monday 18th November.

Robin Behling, Chairman at creative agency Feref, said: "Feref are delighted to be a part of Discover! Creative Careers Week, kicking off the activity here at our offices in the heart of Soho. Having been in the film industry for over 50 years, we value the importance of introducing young people to the incredible range of career opportunities within the world of film. We are excited to spend the day showcasing the many disciplines of creative marketing that you can build a rewarding career within."

A spokeswoman for the Creative Careers Programme delivery partners: Creative & Cultural Skills, ScreenSkills and the Creative Industries Federation said: "Giving young people an insight into the many jobs available across the creative industries is invaluable because we know that there are many roles that people have no idea exist. It is difficult to contemplate a career you don't even know about. We are immeasurably grateful to all those companies and organisations who have taken the time and effort to open young people's eyes to the opportunities and are inspiring the next generation of talent."

An estimated thirty thousand young people aged 11+ are expected to make visits with their schools and colleges to creative businesses during the week as part of Discover! Creative Careers Week from 18-22 November 2019. Employers opening their doors range from advertising agencies, film studios, theatres, architect practices, museums, heritage properties, libraries, design studios and many more with events taking place in all regions across England.

The venture will be launched at a series of events at the start of the week: on the morning of 18th November at Birmingham Museums Trust, followed by an evening event at Feref in London, and on Tuesday 19th at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

Events in the week will include:

Monday 18th November, 9.15am, Birmingham

Birmingham Museum Trust will host over 200 students from the City to take part in a day of activities at Birmingham Museum and Gallery. This also marks the first launch event for the week where invited guests and press will gather from 9.15am for speeches and networking before having an opportunity to meet the young people taking part.

Monday 18th November, Film marketing and distribution event in London's Soho

20 students have been invited to visit leading creative agency Feref in Great Pulteney Street in London's historic media hub Soho. During the day the students will visit Sony Pictures in Golden Square to experience a meeting with 'the client' where they will see the fantastic screening room, meet people from different departments and start to look at the campaign for a new blockbuster movie. While at Feref they will see what happens when an agency receives a client brief and get the chance to work on campaign ideas. Further insight will be gained when the students also visit the Moving Picture Company post production house to learn about trailers. This inspirational day offers an incredible opportunity to learn about the film industry in one of its most iconic locations.

Soho is the powerhouse of VFX and post production in the UK, home to many of the studios' UK headquarters and frequently hosts world premieres in London's Leicester Square. To celebrate engagement from companies across Soho and central London, there will be an evening event from 6.30pm for Discover! Hosts and press where everyone will hear from young people speaking about their experiences of the day.

Monday 18th & Tuesday 19th November, Blackpool - various times

The Blackpool Creative Cluster Discover! Is hosting a number of events across the city, giving over 200 local students an opportunity to experience job roles and industries that many don't even know exist in the area. Ranking 316th out of 324 districts for social mobility, Blackpool is one of the Government's programme of 12 Opportunity Areas which aims to help more children and young people achieve their full potential.

Students will meet for roundtable activities before heading off for various building tours. Participating employers include The Grand Theatre, Grundy Art Gallery, Blackpool Tower and Ballroom, Blackpool Winter Gardens, Visit Blackpool, Leftcoast, Blackpool Museum Project & Heritage Service, Lightworks and Blackpool Libraries. As well as this, on Monday 18th November students will learn about what happens behind the scenes of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing at Blackpool's iconic Ballroom.

To celebrate the number of organisations coming together, there will be a breakfast event from 8.30am on Tuesday 19th November at Blackpool's Winter Gardens for invited guests and press where representatives from Blackpool Council and the Creative Careers Programme will introduce the activities taking place.

Tues 19th November, XSite Architecture, Newcastle

Students will spend the day in the Ouseburn Valley experiencing an introduction to architecture and the design process in action. Activities will include an observation exercise; a session showing the students how their very own school was designed including digital surveys, interactive 3D computer model, design concept and process, attitudes to existing listed buildings and finished result; and an overview of how the Stephenson Quarter, where the school is, is being transformed as a key part of the city.

Tues 19th November, British Library's Boston Spa, Yorkshire

At the British Library's Boston Spa in Wetherby, 50 local students will meet the Senior Team before taking part in workshops that will introduce them to careers in digital, technology, HR and finance within the sector, before taking a tour of the building.

Multiple dates and locations, Channel 4

Channel 4 is also opening its offices in locations including Leeds, London and Manchester to showcase a range of roles including film financing, their internal ad agency, programme-making and commissioning.

Multiple dates and locations, National Trust

Across the week over 20 National Trust properties will be welcoming local students to their heritage buildings, countryside sites and regional offices and introducing them to the various roles across conservation, estate management, marketing, events, IT and more. Properties include: The White Cliffs of Dover, Wentworth Castle and Gardens, Bodiam Castle and Goddards House and Garden.

For further information on activities in your region, please contact emma@mobiusindustries.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You