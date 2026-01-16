Unearthed Theatre Company to Present Triple Bill of Original Solo Plays

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Unearthed Theatre Company proudly presents These Roots Are Made For Walking, a triple bill of original solo plays exploring themes of queerness, feminism, bodily autonomy, gender roles, and activism throughout the 20th century.

These Roots Are Made for Walking will run for four performances at Canal Cafe Theatre at 7:00 pm 11th, 13th, 14th, & 15th January, 2026.

Three new plays illuminate untold stories from history, reimagining the past and reigniting hope for the future. The Eye of Dawn is inspired by Mata Hari, a 1920s Dutch exotic dancer accused of espionage. Jumping to 1941, She is a fictional tale filled with tap dancing, sapphic waltzes, and undercover nuns, influenced by Sarah Water's novel, Tipping the Velvet. Lesbians Eat Fire follows Joanne, a fictional character created from the lived experiences of the Lesbian Avengers and lesbian activists from the early 1990s.

These Roots are Made for Walking is created and directed by Emily Wollenberg, Caro Vinden, and Isabel Hees.