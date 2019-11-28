Unbroken Theatre Announces The World Premiere of Julie Tsang's FIX

Unbroken Theatre in association with The Pleasance and Yellow Earth Theatre today announces their debut production with the world première of Fix written by Julie Tsang, developed as part of Yellow Earth Theatre's Professional Writers Programme. Jen Tan directs the production which opens on Thursday 16 January, with previews from 14 January and runs until 1 February.

Fix tells the story of Kevin, a washing machine repairman who finds himself inexplicably drawn to an old woman and her house in the woods. At first it seems like a simple fix but as a storm starts to close in, he is forced to confront the ghosts from his past.

Director Jen Tan today said, "Fix really jumped out of the page for me - it's a delightfully creepy and compelling mix of fairytale and modern horror, like Hansel and Gretel meets The Ring. It manages to blend European and East Asian folk traditions to create a uniquely Eurasian ghost story."

Unbroken Theatre and Pleasance Theatre are also hosting film screenings alongside the production, with details to be confirmed.

Fix has been supported by the Cockayne Foundation and Greenwich Theatre.

Julie Tsang is a Scottish playwright. Her previous credits include The Family Unit (Barons Court Theatre - Longlisted for the Bruntwood Prize), Lilyburgh Lane (Scotland Short Play Award - Cumbernauld Theatre), Troon (Theatre503) and I'm With Chico (Tron Theatre).

Jen Tan directs. Her previous credits include A.I.D.A.N by Matilda Ibini and Of Being Alone in a Forest by Tom Morton-Smith (Miniaturists), Romeo & Juliet (Papergang Theatre), Being Norwegian by

David Greig (StoneCrabs/Albany Theatre) and Assistant Director on Tao of Glass (Manchester International Festival)





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You