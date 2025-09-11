UPLIFT Returns To The Phoenix Arts Club In London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This November, West End and international performers will come together to light up Bonfire Night with the first in a special three-concert series celebrating UPLIFT Musical Theatre's five-year anniversary.

Launching on Wednesday 5th November 2025, followed by performances on Sunday 15th February 2026 and Thursday 23rd April 2026, each performed live at The Phoenix Arts Club in London and streamed online, worldwide, for musical fans everywhere.

UPLIFT's hybrid live-and-digital concerts have reached viewers in more than 25 countries and have been recognised with a WhatsOnStage Angel Award.

With its signature mix of uplifting songs, show-stopping performances, interactive moments and the iconic ‘intermission dance break', UPLIFT features much-loved numbers from Frozen, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, The Sound of Music, Dirty Dancing and more.

UPLIFT is hosted by founder and performer Kristie Winsen, with artists set to appear across the three concerts including Irene Alano-Rhodes (Miss Saigon, Avenue Q - West End), Zachary Willis (After The Act - Off West End), Natasha Hoeberigs (The Rocky Horror Show, West End & UK Tour), Anna Unwin (Aspects of Love - West End), Dean Makowski-Clayton (Midnight Cowboy - Off West End), Tomo Watanabe (My Neighbour Totoro - Off West End) and Constantine Andronikou (The Fabulist - Off West End), together with Shaylyn Gibson, Hayley Maybury, Mike Iliffe-Bradley, Olivia Moloney, Ciara Power, Matteo Giambiasi, Lizzie Tatton, Mikki Villa, Sophie Muringu and Josephine Shaw.

Created in lockdown to bring joy and connection when it was needed most, UPLIFT continues in that spirit today — making musical theatre accessible to everyone, with in-person tickets for London audiences and online access by donation, including free tickets for anyone who needs them.

Kristie Winsen, Founder of UPLIFT Musical Theatre, says: “UPLIFT was born from my love of musical theatre and a desire to lift spirits—over the past five years it's brought joy to so many, and today that joy feels more vital than ever. It's for performers too: giving new graduates a stage and helping seasoned artists reconnect with the joy of the art form. London audiences can expect a musical theatre celebration— and my favourite part, the intermission dance break: a theatre-wide dance party that leaps straight through the screen into homes around the world. It's guaranteed to lift your spirits!

Performer Zachary Willis adds: "I trained in acting, so I never saw myself as a musical theatre performer, even though I loved musicals. UPLIFT gave me the chance to work alongside artists who live and breathe the genre, and their belief in me gave me the confidence to embrace it. UPLIFT has been one of my biggest champions—and that journey led me to joining the cast of After The Act at the Royal Court."

The team for UPLIFT's five-year anniversary series: Direction by Fiona Winning, Music Direction by Livs Needham, Lola Hibberd as Associate Producer, and Jamie Rowsell as Technical Director. Produced by Kristie Winsen for The Good Room Production Company.