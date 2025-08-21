UNFORTUNATE The Musical Parody Sets Cast For Christmas At Lowry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The musical parody Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch has announced casting for its forthcoming Christmas season, splashing into Lowry, Salford for five weeks from Friday 5 December until Sunday 11 January.

Sam Buttery, a regular on the hit Netflix series Kaos playing one of ‘The Fates', three trans non-binary, immortal Gods of Desire, takes on the iconic role of ‘Ursula'. Her recent stage credits include Little Shop of Horrors at Sheffield Theatres and The Addams Family Musical at the London Palladium. She also regularly performs on Manchester's Cabaret scene and will be leading the Unfortunate team at PRIDE Manchester this Saturday. Miracle Chance (Fangirls, The Witches, Heathers) will play ‘Ariel', Allie Dart (The Comedy About Spies, 2:22 A Ghost Story) returns to reprise her role as ‘Sebastian', Blair Robertson (Witness for the Prosecution, Mamma Mia) will play ‘King Triton' and James Spence will play ‘Prince Eric'. They are joined by Ensemble cast members Freya McMahon and Fionan O'Carroll.

Returning for a third visit following two previous sold-out runs, this new production of Unfortunate features brand- new set and costumes and will play to a new running time of two hours including one interval. Tickets are on sale.

When Disney released The Little Mermaid in 1989, they had no idea they were giving birth to an icon. Ursula the Sea Witch quickly took her place as the queen of Disney villains: a pop culture legend and a feminist badass. She's loud. She's clever. She's sexy and unapologetically plus-sized. She's not defined by slipper-sized feet, or enchanted blonde hair, or snow-white skin. Ursula is plump, purple and proud. A queer icon with a message for us ‘poor unfortunate souls': love the skin you're in, value your voice over your body, and don't be afraid to be a little bit nasty.

Cruella told her side, and Maleficent's had her moment... Now the legendary sea witch is ready to spill in this tell- all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers - a laugh-a-minute dive through Ursula's backstory filled with a filthy pop soundtrack, much-loved characters as you've never seen them before and enough (eco-friendly) glitter to keep you sparkling all the way home. Gather up your merfriends; it's going to be one hell of a beach party.

Unfortunate first premiered with a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe in summer 2019, before heading to Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio that Christmas. The show then transferred to Underbelly Earls Court in London and returned for a second sell-out Edinburgh run in 2022. In December 2023 the production returned to London for an 11-week run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant prior to a six-month UK tour in 2024. A Swedish-language production will open in Norrköping this September.

Unfortunate the musical parody has book and lyrics by Robyn Grant and Daniel Foxx, with music by award- winning composer Tim Gilvin. Casting is by Will Burton CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting. Creative team to be announced. Produced by Wildpark Entertainment.