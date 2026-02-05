UK Tour of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Extends its Run Dates

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The UK tour of 9 To 5 The Musical, the ultimate feel-good musical comedy, has been extended and will now run until September 2026. With a star cast to be announced, tickets go on sale on 06 February.

With sass, style, and a whole lot of ‘Dolly’ sparkle the brand-new production opens at Peterborough New Theatre in July, new tour dates include Bridlington Spa, Ipswich Regent Theatre, Worthing Pavilion Theatre, Coventry Belgrade Theatre and White Rock Theatre Hastings alongside the previously announced Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple, Blackpool Grand, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford and Darlington Hippodrome.

Featuring an irresistible score by country music legend Dolly Parton, the smash-hit show follows three office workers who’ve had enough of their overbearing, chauvinistic boss. When a wild idea turns into a daring plan for revenge - chaos, comedy, and sisterhood take centre stage.

Inspired by the much-loved 1980s film, this is a joyful story about friendship, courage, and standing up for what’s right, all set to toe-tapping tunes you’ll be humming long after the curtain falls.

Peterborough New Theatre

www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

04 – 11 July 2026

Barnstaple Queen’s Theatre

www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com

14 – 18 July 2026

Blackpool Grand

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

21 – 25 July 2026

Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

28 July – 01 August 2026

Darlington Hippodrome

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

04 – 08 August 2026

Bridlington Spa

www.bridspa.com

11 – 15 August 2026

Ipswich Regent Theatre

www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

18 – 22 August 2026

Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

www.wtm.uk

25 – 29 August 2026

The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

www.belgrade.co.uk

01 – 05 September 2026

White Rock Theatre, Hastings

www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk

08 – 13 September 2026