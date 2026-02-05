UK Tour of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Extends its Run Dates

The musical features a score by country music legend Dolly Parton.
The UK tour of 9 To 5 The Musical, the ultimate feel-good musical comedy, has been extended and will now run until September 2026. With a star cast to be announced, tickets go on sale on 06 February.
With sass, style, and a whole lot of ‘Dolly’ sparkle the brand-new production opens at Peterborough New Theatre in July, new tour dates include Bridlington Spa, Ipswich Regent Theatre, Worthing Pavilion Theatre, Coventry Belgrade Theatre and White Rock Theatre Hastings alongside the previously announced Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple, Blackpool Grand, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford and Darlington Hippodrome.
Featuring an irresistible score by country music legend Dolly Parton, the smash-hit show follows three office workers who’ve had enough of their overbearing, chauvinistic boss. When a wild idea turns into a daring plan for revenge - chaos, comedy, and sisterhood take centre stage.
Inspired by the much-loved 1980s film, this is a joyful story about friendship, courage, and standing up for what’s right, all set to toe-tapping tunes you’ll be humming long after the curtain falls.
www.newtheatre-peterborough.com
04 – 11 July 2026
www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com
14 – 18 July 2026
www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk
21 – 25 July 2026
www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
28 July – 01 August 2026
www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
04 – 08 August 2026
www.bridspa.com
11 – 15 August 2026
www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk
18 – 22 August 2026
www.wtm.uk
25 – 29 August 2026
www.belgrade.co.uk
01 – 05 September 2026
www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk
08 – 13 September 2026
