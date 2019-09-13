UK Theatre And SOLT Offering Sessions To Prepare For Brexit

UK Theatre and SOLT have been working closely with members and with Government on Brexit preparations since the referendum result announcement in 2016.

Now, in addition to our broad range of support for the theatre sector to prepare for Brexit, we have successfully applied for a Government Brexit Business Readiness Grant, which we are able to use to help the theatre sector prepare for a possible No-Deal Brexit scenario.

In the lead-up to 31 October, UK Theatre and SOLT will be running a series of free, open sessions delivered by expert teams, with the aim to:

Equip attendees to plan for their business to exit the EU under a No-Deal

Provide an overview of the broader impact of exiting the EU

Give attendees an opportunity to ask questions of experts and share information with each other

Signpost attendees to other relevant sources of information to help them prepare

Held in Manchester, London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Bristol and Birmingham, the sessions are free to attend and open to everyone working across the theatre sector - including those who do not belong to any association or membership body.

We are working with organisations including OneDanceUK, the Independent Theatre Council, the Association of British Theatre Technicians and the Federation of Scottish Theatres to reach out to a wide network of theatre professionals, organisations and sole traders across the UK, inviting them to attend.

Sessions will cover key areas identified from the results of four Brexit surveys conducted by UK Theatre and SOLT over the last two years. The topics that will be covered are:

Movement of people (short term and longer term, including immigration)

Movement of freight (sets, equipment etc.)

Supply Chain (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods)

IP (copyright and trademarks) and Data

Q&A with panel

Two additional specialist sessions (Preparing for a No-Deal Brexit: Touring in and out of the EU - movement of people and equipment) have also been programmed to help companies whose business involves importing and exporting work and workforce to and from the EU.

For anyone interested in attending a session, booking opens soon via the UK Theatre website.

This funding is only available for No-Deal planning and we are following current Government advice on how to prepare as a sector.





