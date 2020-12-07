UK Promoter/Producer Senbla Announces Major Growth Plans

Leading UK live vehicle, Senbla, today announces further expansion to its growing family of businesses, with a specific focus on the growing area in experiential events.

Veteran promoter John Empson, best known for Eden Sessions, Wilderness and Citadel Festivals as well as last years' Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival, will join the business to accelerate growth in this side of the business, as well as supporting Senbla CEO Ollie Rosenblatt in maximising potential across all verticals.

The appointment will also see Senbla promote and produce the 2021 season of the Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival to be held in London next year. The festival brings together immersive theatre, live music and fashion inspired by the hit TV show, along with a cinema screening, a museum, poetry and appearances from cast members.

Ollie Rosenblatt, CEO of Senbla comments, "I have known John for quite some time now - one conversation led to another and we found a great common ground and an area that could really be developed.

The experiential side is clearly a huge growth area, marrying music and IP, entertainment and interaction. We see huge potential, as do our partners at Sony Music Masterworks with the exploitation of IP."

John Empson comments, "I couldn't be more excited to join Senbla. Their ambition, creativity and enthusiasm is unmatched in this industry.

With the backing of Sony we're working together on ground-breaking new live formats, developing a major experiential arm and presenting a raft of original immersive events and festivals. There's more to come "

The appointment of Empson is part of Senbla's significant growth strategy for 2021. Since Sony Music Masterworks' majority acquisition in 2019, the business has made tactical moves into festivals (Strawberries and Creem and The Cambridge Club) alongside bringing live music to new outdoor venues including the Royal Crescent Bath (15k cap, Michael Bublé, Olly Murs) and Chewton Glen in Hampshire (15k cap, Olly Murs, Michael Bublé). A further outdoor venue in Bristol will be announced shortly.

In what also signals a new chapter in the story of Senbla, the new year will also see the London based promoter enter the U.S market through its strategic alliance with artist manager Jonathan Shank's Terrapin Entertainment (which last month, led by Rosenblatt, was also acquired by Sony Masterworks), whereby Terrapin and Senbla will develop and produce creative IP driven live entertainment across the family, traditional and non-traditional space.

Additionally in the U.S, Rosenblatt was also instrumental in the recently announced Sony Music Masterworks 50% acquisition of Seaview Productions, the Broadway producer. It sees a bigger step into the theatre world in the UK and US by Senbla as they will start to collaborate with Seaview on specific projects.

Rosenblatt adds: "Although clearly 2020 has thrown up enormous challenges, what is clear is that this has given everyone a moment to reflect. The Senbla family has always been one of diverse productions, creative ideas and a huge appetite to grow. To develop and expand you have to be slightly uncomfortable. Therefore, more than ever we have to be inventive, broad and bold, pushing beyond what we consider to be the norm. The audience expects more from a live experience.

"Next year also sees our new venues come into play - the Royal Crescent is set to become one of the crown jewels in the touring circuit, particularly for International Artists with its absolutely exquisite and quintessentially English backdrop as does Chewton Glen in the most stunning of settings next to The New Forest. Our foray into the U.S with Jonathan Shank is very special - he is someone I have known and admired for a number of years. The prospect of working together in a more cohesive way has always been something that has excited me so I am truly delighted we made this happen and for us to now formally be in business together".

Mark Cavell, President of Sony Music Masterworks adds, "As Ollie has remarked whilst 2020 has presented unprecedented challenges for the live entertainment industry it has also enabled us time to develop new exciting shows and live experiences and also to seek and build partnerships with like-minded creative entrepreneurs. The public will want new and exciting forms of entertainment and experiences when some form of normality resumes and we aim to serve them".

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You