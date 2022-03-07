UK Premiere Of TRISTAN AND ISOLDE Comes to The Coronet Theatre in June

Choreographer, director and performer Saburo Teshigawara uses the body as an artistic laboratory to create new forms of beauty. His work fuses a sculptural sensibility, a skilled sense of composition, a mastery of space and the potent economy of his movement. He was awarded The Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 2022 Venice Biennale.



Following his The Idiot, seen at The Coronet in 2019, Teshigawara, now 68, brings his vision of another classic work to London with a one-hour retelling of Tristan and Isolde.



Teshigawara and his long-time artistic collaborator Rihoko Sato take the roles of the adulterous couple. Together they distil the powerful emotions of Wagner's epic opera into the spare elegance of Teshigawara's choreography.

Excerpts from the 1966 recording by Bayreuth Festival Orchestra are played as if heard from another room. Sparsely lit and dressed in voluminous black, the legendary characters seem to be slipping into darkness. Their whirling spiralling movements embody the maelstrom of feeling that engulfs them and propels them across the stage.



A major figure in the dance world Saburo Teshigawara, now 68, has won international acclaim as a choreographer, director and performer for nearly 40 years. He is also recognised in the visual arts field, with art exhibitions, films/videos as well as designing scenography, lighting and costume for all his performances. He has worked with Rihoko Sato since 1996.



This is Saburo Teshigawara's second visit to The Coronet Theatre. Tristan and Isolde is the major dance programming for spring/summer 2022.





