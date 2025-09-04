Tyler Childers Sets 2026 ‘On The Road’ Headline Tour in the UK & Europe

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale on Tuesday, 9th September at 9 am, with general on-sale following Friday, 12th September at 9am.
7x Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tyler Childers will return to the UK and Europe this spring for newly confirmed shows across Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam.
Tickets for his ‘On the Road’ EU & UK tour will be available for pre-sale on Tuesday, 9th September at 9 am, with general on-sale following Friday, 12th September at 9am here.
Ahead of the spring run, Childers will continue his extensive ‘On The Road’ tour this autumn, including stops in New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Nashville’s GEODIS Park, and London’s O2 Arena, among many others.
The upcoming performances celebrate Childers’ widely acclaimed new album, ‘Snipe Hunter’, which was released earlier this summer and earned Childers his highest debut on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart to date (#7). The record also entered at #3 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums, #5 Indie Store Albums, #6 on Vinyl Albums charts and #6 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Listen to the new album below.
March 3—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena
March 6—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro
March 8—Manchester, U.K.—AO Arena
March 10—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique
March 13—Paris, France—Salle Pleyel
March 15—Berlin, Germany—Uber Eats Music Hall
March 17—Copenhagen, Denmark—K.B. Hallen
March 21—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live
