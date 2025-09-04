Tyler Childers Sets 2026 ‘On The Road’ Headline Tour in the UK & Europe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



7x Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tyler Childers will return to the UK and Europe this spring for newly confirmed shows across Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam.

Tickets for his ‘On the Road’ EU & UK tour will be available for pre-sale on Tuesday, 9th September at 9 am, with general on-sale following Friday, 12th September at 9am here.

Ahead of the spring run, Childers will continue his extensive ‘On The Road’ tour this autumn, including stops in New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Nashville’s GEODIS Park, and London’s O2 Arena, among many others.

The upcoming performances celebrate Childers’ widely acclaimed new album, ‘Snipe Hunter’, which was released earlier this summer and earned Childers his highest debut on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart to date (#7). The record also entered at #3 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums, #5 Indie Store Albums, #6 on Vinyl Albums charts and #6 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Listen to the new album below.

TYLER CHILDERS TOUR DATES

March 3—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

March 6—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro

March 8—Manchester, U.K.—AO Arena

March 10—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique

March 13—Paris, France—Salle Pleyel

March 15—Berlin, Germany—Uber Eats Music Hall

March 17—Copenhagen, Denmark—K.B. Hallen

March 21—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live