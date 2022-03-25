Two Ely Favourites Return For 10th Anniversary Pantomime

Ely favourites, Terry Gauci and Terry Burns will return to The Maltings, Ely this year to celebrate the 10th-anniversary pantomime at the family-favourite venue.

All of Ely is cordially invited to join the fabulous pair at the Ely Ball as The Maltings hosts everybody's favourite pantomime - Cinderella running from Friday 9th December 2022 - Monday 2nd January 2023.

Promising a fantastic festive treat the Producers at KD Theatre Productions in association with The Maltings, are delighted to announce the return of the two terrific Terrys, Terry Gauci and Terry Burns, for this year's dazzling pantomime classic, Cinderella and it's sure to be a show you won't want to miss!

Starring Terry Gauci and Terry Burns as the two hilarious and wicked Stepsisters this classic pantomime follows the beautiful Cinderella who longs for a happier life away from her stepfamily's endless chores. Cinderella's loveable friend Buttons tries to keep Cinder's spirts up with his hilarious antics but its only when the dashing Prince Charming decides to hold a ball to find his future wife, that Cinderella feels a glimmer of hope! Will her wicked stepsisters scupper her happiness forever or with a little help from her only friend Buttons and a fabulous Fairy Godmother, can she make it to the Royal Ball and find her Prince Charming?

Polish off your pumpkins, dust off your gowns and get ready for the pantomime of the decade!

Delighted to be celebrating ten years of pantomime with KD Theatre Productions, Lola Howell, venue manager of The Maltings said 'The Maltings are super excited to see the return of Terry and Terry for this year's pantomime! It really wouldn't be the Maltings Panto without them, making us all laugh with their fantastic double act!'

Cinderella will be the show that fits this festive season and is set to be an unforgettable pantomime experience for the whole family - it's even guaranteed that you will be home before midnight!

This fantastic production of the classic rags to riches fairy tale pantomime is written by Daniel Bell with further creative casting to be announced.

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, the Producers for KD Theatre Productions said 'We are busy creating the most spectacular pantomime Ely has ever seen to celebrate our 10th year and having Terry and Terry back on The Maltings stage with their hilarious antics is just the icing on top of the cake!'

This jam-packed pantomime will be glistening with our exciting blend of live music, quality professional performers, stunning sets, lavish costumes and bags of comedy.

Cinderella at The Maltings, Ely will run from Friday 9th December 2022 - Monday 2nd January 2023.