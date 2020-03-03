Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Will Welcome The National Theatre Production Of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, Wembley Park and London Borough of Culture Brent's newest theatre, announce that the acclaimed National Theatre Olivier and Tony Award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will return to London for a limited run from Wednesday 18 November 2020 - Sunday 10 January 2021.

Tickets will be on sale to the public from 13 March with booking for NT priority members from 4 March and American Express Cardmembers from 10 March and Troubadour Theatres' priority members from 12 March.

Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and its Studio 5ive Restaurant have been created inside the former Fountain Studios by award-winning Troubadour Theatres. The venue opened in summer 2019 in Wembley Park, North West London's world-famous cultural neighbourhood.

Curious Incident has been seen by more than five million people worldwide, including two UK tours, two West End runs, a Broadway transfer, tours to the Netherlands, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Australia and 30 cities across the USA. Curious Incident recently completed a second schools tour, which saw a specially staged in-the-round 90 minute version play to 25,000 students in more than 100 schools in London and the NT's Theatre Nation Partnership areas of Doncaster, Greater Manchester, Hornchurch, Sunderland, Wakefield and Wolverhampton.



Curious Incident is the winner of seven Olivier Awards including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design. Following its New York premiere in September 2014, it became the longest-running play on Broadway in over a decade, winning five Tony Awards including Best Play, six Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Play, five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Play and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off Broadway Play.

Curious Incident is adapted by Simon Stephens (Carmen Disruption, Sea Wall) from the novel by Mark Haddon, and directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, Angels in America, Company).

The play tells the story of Christopher John Francis Boone, who is fifteen years old. He stands besides Mrs Shears' dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who killed Wellington. He has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.



The production is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting design by Paule Constable, and video design by Finn Ross. Movement is by Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett for Frantic Assembly, music by Adrian Sutton and sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph. The Associate Director is Anna Marsland. Casting is by Jill Green CDG.

This tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is presented by The National Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre Productions.

Mark Haddon's novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was published in 2003 and was the winner of more than 17 literary awards, including prizes in the US, Japan, Holland and Italy, as well as the prestigious Whitbread Book of the Year Award in the UK in 2004. The novel has been translated into 44 languages and sold more than 5.5 million copies world-wide. His other novels include A Spot of Bother and 2019's The Porpoise.

