Toussaint To Move Brings FREE to Sadler's Wells East

Toussaint to Move will present FREE at Sadler's Wells East on Thursday 6 – Saturday 8 November. Touring to Leeds Playhouse on Thursday 23 October before coming to Sadler's Wells East, FREE is a powerful journey celebrating resistance, rhythm, and the radical joy of freedom. With the floor on audience level, the show sometimes feels immersive as the theatre is transformed into a representation of a liminal space where spirit, dub music and modern life meet.



In a world confined by borders, flags and occupied lands Akeim Toussaint Buck asks who dares to dream? Who dares to break the cycles of oppression? Who dares to be joyful in the darkest hour?

FREE combines the worlds of Reggae Dub Culture and contemporary dance to immerse audiences in the unwavering pursuit of freedom. Celebrating Reggae's global injection that has ignited revolutions around the world since the 1960s, this immersive performance is accompanied by original music with strong reggae and hints of jazz influences written and performed by Buck and The Magnificence. Lighting design is by Luke Jackson, and set design is by Robyn Hughes, the performers are Aline Simo Kamga, Francesca Matthys, Jemima Tawose, Márcio Inácio and Manukaa Tony Kaaba.

Toussaint is an award-winning interdisciplinary performer and maker, born in Jamaica and raised in England. Graduating from The Northern School of Contemporary Dance in 2014, Toussaint began creating his own work in 2015, launching Toussaint To Move in 2016 with the creation of Windows of Displacement.

Toussaint To Move's intention is to create moving, thought provoking, accessible and free-spirited projects. Exploring a variety of themes to challenge, enlighten and entertain audiences in a visceral way, using multiple art forms. Audiences are invited to not just observe, they are implicit in the experience. The work aims to reflect on reality, looking at ongoing socio-political issues.

Toussaint's movement is informed by methodologies of KickBoxing, Yoga, Capoeira, Caribbean Dance, Hip Hop and Contemporary Dance. Improvisation and acute listening are at the core of Toussaint's practice of vocalisation and movement, called Beatmotion.

Akeim Toussaint Buck said, “FREE is an idea I have held onto for over a decade, getting the opportunity to present this show at Sadlers Wells East is a great achievement. I am proud of myself, my team and all our efforts. After my Wild Card in 2022 in the Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler's Wells expressed wanting to support my next vision and that is when I knew it had to be FREE. As time went on the world expressed the need for the work also, as it's more important than simply the dream I have held on to, it is a needed statement the world over can resonate with.”