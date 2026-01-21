Tim Peake Will Return To Parr Hall To Share Stories From The Space Age

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

British astronaut Tim Peake will return to Warrington this autumn for an awe-inspiring evening which will celebrate some of the landmark achievements in space exploration.

Tim's new show, Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, will blast off at Parr Hall on 24 September – paying tribute to the remarkable human endeavour behind the evolution of space travel.

In his first sell-out visit to Warrington three years ago, Tim brought to life his own incredible story looking back on when he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk in 2015.

While in this new show he will look at the wider picture, sharing the amazing stories and historic achievements of some of his fellow astronauts.

From the first forays into space in the 1950s to the first human missions destined for Mars, Tim will explore why people take such risks to expand our understanding of the universe,

It will cover what spaceflight and living in weightlessness is truly like, the feelings it conjures up when astronauts get that first wondrous view of Earth as well as a look at the unique dangers and unexpected moments of humour on long missions.

Tim, a former Apache pilot who joined the European Space Agency (ESA) after an 18-year career in the Army, will also touch upon the years of training and psychological and physical pressures that an astronaut has to take on to get to that point.

He said: “Space has the capacity to inspire and fascinate people of all ages. It's an honour to be able to share these unique experiences, which have forever changed how we look at the universe.”

Tim Peake will present Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space at Parr Hall on Thursday, 24 September. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am.