Tim Levy Joins Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr at The London Theatre Company

On 30 March 2020 Tim Levy will join the leadership of London Theatre Company as co-director alongside founding co-directors Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr.

The London Theatre Company opened in October 2017 at the Bridge Theatre, the first wholly new commercial theatre of scale to be built in London for 50 years. They open their second theatre in spring 2022 at King's Cross.

Tim Levy said: "I'm thrilled to join Nick and Nick as their partner at the London Theatre Company. They are inspiring theatre makers and it's an honour to continue our association which dates back to the start of their tenure at The National Theatre. The Bridge is one of the most thrilling, flexible stages in the world (soon to be joined by Kings Cross) and I'm excited to work with the widest array of artists to further unleash the potential of these spaces and to produce our work in London, New York and beyond."

Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr said: "Tim's joining us means we can open up and extend the range and scale of what the company does. We have long admired his taste and skills and it's a coup for us that he has decided that London Theatre Company is the right vehicle for the big future that lies ahead."

John Booth, Chair of the London Theatre Company Board, said: "This is clearly exciting for London Theatre Company and for Tim. With this leadership structure, I'm excited by the potential for growth and broadening of horizons in our own theatres and beyond."

Tim Levy was the Founding Director of National Theatre America. He was co-lead producer of the Tony award winning productions of Angels in America and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. He also produced Network, People, Places & Things and The Effect in New York. As Producer for Boyett Theatricals, productions include War Horse, One Man, Two Guvnors, Sleep No More, South Pacific, The Light Princess, 13 and Sunday in the Park with George. Previously in the UK, he worked at The National Theatre and The Donmar Warehouse. On Broadway he recently produced the Bridge Theatre production of My Name is Lucy Barton and is Executive Producer of the Broadway transfer of Company.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You