Tickets Now on Sale For HEY DUGGEE at Darlington Hippodrome

Squirrels get ready! Everyone's big lovable dog Hey Duggee is touring for the first time EVER and here's your chance to see him live on stage at Darlington Hippodrome!

Hey Duggee the Live Theatre Show is going to be HUGE and will feature Duggee, the Squirrels plus many more of your favourite characters! Betty wants to make costumes, Happy wants to sing, Tag wants to make music, Norrie wants to dance, Roly wants jelly and they all want you to join them at the Clubhouse.

There is so much to do, but luckily Duggee has his theatre badge. Will you get yours too? A-Woof!

Be part of the hit CBeebies show and join Duggee and the squirrels in this new vibrant interactive production bursting with music, puppets and barrels of laughs along the way.

The BBC and Studio AKA TV series Hey Duggee has won no fewer than six BAFTAS and multiple EMMYs, so don't miss out on the opportunity to see Duggee LIVE on stage at Darlington Hippodrome in this exciting new production of the much-loved show.

It's time for a Duggee Hug!

Hey Duggee is at Darlington Hippodrome from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 January, 2023.