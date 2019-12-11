Tickets Go On Sale Monday For THURSFORD CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR 2020

Audiences will be queuing up online at www.thursford.com/christmas-spectacular from 09.30 next Monday 16th December 2019 to purchase their tickets for next year's Thursford Christmas Spectacular with more performances than ever before going on sale for the 2020 run of the nation's most lavish Christmas show.

This year's sold-out and award-winning production, which continues performances through until Monday 23rd December, has already been seen by 115,000 visitors from all over the world (including guests from as far as Australia) who have flocked to the tiny Norfolk village for this annual festive treat.

Hosted by Britain's Got Talent finalist comedian and ventriloquist Steve Hewlett, the 2019 production of this glittering rhinestone and tinsel-packed variety show has delighted audiences with Cyr wheel specialist Billy George, international roller skating double act Royer and Emelie, leading theatre organist Phil Kelsall dazzling audiences on The Mighty Wurlitzer alongside the company of over 120 dancers, singers and musicians performing show-tunes, chart toppers, rock 'n' roll favourites, Irish-dancing, the Can Can and classic Christmas carols.

Since opening its doors in 1977, the family-run Thursford Christmas Spectacular has entertained visitors of all ages from across the globe and become one of Europe's biggest Christmas shows.

Nestled in the beautiful Norfolk countryside, the truly unique Thursford Collection also includes Santa's Magical Journey, an enchanted trip for children and grandchildren through a festive fantasy land to meet Father Christmas and the Steam Engine Museum, the world's largest collection of steam engines and organs. The Garden Pavilion transforms into a festive celebration of cafés, restaurant, bar, and shopping village, home to the famous Christmas Shop and pantry; and the luxurious, award-winning bed and breakfast Holly Lodge is just a 3 minute walk away.

Box office:

website: https://www.thursford.com/christmas-spectacular/

telephone: 01328 878477

2020 tickets from: £38.00





