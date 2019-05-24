Three Day Cabaret Bender Showcasing The Best In Comedy, Drag And Music, Comes to The CLF Art Cafe

Fresh from bringing the story of a 63 year old Niagra daredevil Annie Edson Taylor to life with the UK premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's musical Queen of the Mist, Pint Of Wine Theatre Company are switching things up....

Hot Mess offers a "three-day bender of cabaret" entertainment from Wednesday 5th to Friday 7th June 2019 at the CLF Art Cafe. A three-night festival of unexpected cabaret at the iconic Bussey Building - each night is a different show with different hosts and a different menu of talent, bringing you the best in song from the worlds of musical theatre, classic song writing, contemporary pop and rock.

The festival offers three different line-ups of seasoned performers and fresh new performing and writing talent from the theatre, comedy, improv, and entertainment circuits, drawn together by rising-star Musical Director Jordan Clarke and featuring new hosts every night.

On the 5th, the show will be hosted by 'Christian Adore' and 'Eaton Messe': a drag double act performed by Francesca Forristal and Ed Scrivens. This formidable pairing of lovable soft-boy and sassy queen will bring the energy of improv, razor-sharp wit and innumerable highjinks to proceedings...

Veteran singer, actor, presenter, and talent-judge, Paulus - seen most recently on Saturday night talent show All Together Now -has performed in and out of drag at the Hackney Empire, The Pigalle Club, Madame Jojo's and Café de Paris. All round performer with just the hint of a Disney villain - hosting on the 6th.

Hosting on the 7th, comedian and singer-songwriter Pippa Evans is a mainstay of BBC TV and radio comedy, the London stand-up circuit and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She is a regular guest of Radio 4 comedy's The Now Show and performs both in character and as her relentlessly likeable self. Pippa is a core member of The Showstoppers, the Olivier award-winning group who improvise a new musical based on audience suggestions. She also co-founded The Sunday Assembly, a monthly gathering for the non-religious which has gone global!

Musical Director Jordan Clarke trained in Composition at The Royal Academy of Music, and works as a freelance Composer, Musical Director, Accompanist and Improviser. MD Credits include Olivier Award-Winning Showstopper: The Improvised Musical, and Olivier-Nominated Mischief Movie Night (UK Tour).

Formed in 2018, Pint of Wine is an innovative theatre company with a plan: they look to challenge, disrupt, engage, surprise and grow. Pint of Wine provides opportunities for artists, technicians and practitioners to push the limits on how theatre, dance, and cabaret should be done. They seek to challenge the conventions on how theatre should be presented and look to be disruptive in what is understood of and expected from the London fringe theatre scene. They look to be creative in their choice of source material, and to question how and where works are to be presented, always examining how to best engage with a modern audience.





