ThickSkin Reveals New Appointments Alongside Major Jerwood Foundation Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning Wigan-based theatre company ThickSkin has announced a host of new staff appointments, including a Jerwood Associate Artist and Head of Marketing & Audiences. In recognition of the company’s exceptional work, the Jerwood Foundation has awarded ThickSkin £40,000 towards its Associate Artist Placement programme, offering impactful opportunities for emerging and mid-career artists. Renowned for their high-quality and future-facing productions, the company’s latest recruitments will continue to foster ThickSkin’s outstanding mission, enriching theatre and talent in the North West.

Lara Wardle, Executive Director and Trustee Jerwood Foundation comments, I am delighted that Jerwood Foundation will be funding this talent development initiative, and enabling ThickSkin to offer a longer placement for Associate Artists. This two-year support for emerging and mid-career artists underlines Jerwood’s commitment to emerging talent in the UK.

Joining ThickSkin’s team as the first of two Jerwood Associate Artists is Manchester-born Anna Berentzen (Leave No Trace: Buxton Opera House in Association with Buxton Civic Association; All I Want for Christmas: Royal Exchange Theatre). Previously part of the Royal Exchange Theatre Young Director’s Programme, Berentzen co-founded the Hawkseed Theatre and has worked across a variety of leading venues such as the RSC, Factory International and Buxton Opera House. As part of the Associate Artist Placement, she will work closely with ThickSkin’s Artistic Director to support planning, rehearsals and performances in their upcoming seasons, as well as being given support and resources to develop her own projects to develop as an artist.

Anna Berentzen, ThickSkin’s Jerwood Associate Artist comments, I’m thrilled to be joining ThickSkin over the coming 6 months. This is such a unique experience to learn from a vibrant theatre company in the North West, whilst being an active member of the artistic team. The Jerwood Associate Artist role also allows me a paid opportunity to develop my own work and practice - something that is incredibly rare in this country. I’m very grateful to be part of the team and so excited to get started!

Also set to make a significant contribution to ThickSkin is their new Head of Marketing & Audiences, Iain Christie (Royal Court Theatre Liverpool, Rawhide Comedy Club, Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse). Whilst leading the marketing department for Liverpool’s Royal Court Theatre for 25 years, Christie was crucial in growing the organisation from a 300-seat comedy club to a 1,000-seat theatre venue, welcoming more than 180,000 people each year. A board member of The Comedy Trust, Christie is committed to promoting the role of comedy in health and well-being in the North West. He will be bringing years of valuable, strong experience to ensure ThickSkin’s bold productions connect with audiences across the UK.

Iain Christie, ThickSkin’s Head of Marketing and Audiences remarks, ThickSkin are a really exciting company that are growing fast and this is a brilliant time to be joining them. I hope that the experience that I have gained from my time at the Royal Court will help their important, high-quality work reach more people up and down the country. We want to work together to make a theatre company that Wigan can be proud of.

Additional exciting appointments ThickSkin are delighted to welcome are Steph Connell as Senior Producer; Cath Cullinane, Technical & Facilities Manager and Louise Fazackerley, Project Manager for Wigan’s Place Partnership, supported through Arts Council England’s Place Partnership fund. Alongside Berentzen and Christie, these recruitments will bring a diverse and bold energy to the company, driving ThickSkin to excel in their acclaimed theatre making.

Laura Mallows, ThickSkin’s Co-founder and Executive Director says, We’re thrilled to be expanding the ThickSkin team at such an exciting time for the company. As we grow our artistic programme in Wigan and increase our touring work, Iain’s appointment as Head of Marketing & Audiences brings invaluable knowledge and experience to help drive our ambitions forward. I’m really looking forward to collaborating with him to deepen our impact both locally and nationally. It’s a real pleasure to welcome Iain and all our new team members to the ThickSkin family.



Neil Bettles, ThickSkin's Artistic Director says, I’m delighted that Anna is joining our team as our first Jerwood Associate Artist, supported by The Jerwood Foundation. Her role will be fully immersed in the work that we do at a time of growth, having recently launched our own space in Wigan and with a range of exciting projects coming up. It is very important to me that we continue with our commitment to nurture the next generation of theatre makers and creatives.