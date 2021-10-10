The de Havilland Philharmonic Orchestra Will Return to the University of Hertfordshire This Month

The de Havilland Philharmonic Orchestra will return to the Weston Auditorium on the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus, for their first concert in over 18 months. The afternoon concert will bring a programme of chamber music, showcasing the Woodwind and String sections of the Orchestra.

The audience will be treated to a repertoire of four works, composed over a fifty-year period from the 1890s - 1940s, including:

Richard Strauss' Sonatina No. 1 for 16 wind instruments in F major (1943) is a late work and bears the subtitle "From an Invalid's Workshop", reflecting his convalescence from an illness at the time of its composition.

Serenade for Strings in E Minor, Op.20 by Edward Elgar (1892) is an early piece in three short movements and has become one of Elgar's most popular compositions.

Peter Warlock's Capriol Suite (1926) is a set of dances and is one of the composer's most well-loved works. Originally written for piano duet, he later scored the piece for string and full orchestras.

The Simple Symphony, Op. 4 (1933-4) by Benjamin Britten uses elements he scored as a teenager and is dedicated to his childhood viola teacher.

The concert will take place on 17 October 2021. Learn more and purchase tickets here.