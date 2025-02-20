Theatres Trust React To The Government's Arts And Culture Funding Boost Announcement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the announcement from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, it has been revealed that a capital funding pot of £85m will be allocated for visual and performing arts, to be administered through Arts Council England.

Joshua McTaggart, CEO of Theatres Trust responds to the Creative Foundations Fund announcement:



Theatres Trust has been making the case for the urgent investment in theatre buildings, so we are thrilled that the government has announced its £85million Creative Foundations Fund. We know from our research and industry knowledge that this funding is desperately needed by so many theatres across England.



Our diligent team is primed to advise and support theatres up and down the country as they begin their journey on developing and delivering new capital projects, and we encourage people to make use of Theatres Trust's free impartial expert advice service as they develop their applications.



We will continue our conversations with the government to ensure that our nation’s theatres receive the support they need to thrive and play a vital role in their communities.



