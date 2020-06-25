Theatre Royal Will Remain Closed Through 24 November
Theatre Royal in Newcastle has announced that all performances are cancelled, or postponed, through 24 November.
If you have a booking that will be affected by this closure, you do not need to do anything. The company will contact you over the coming months when they have more information regarding your show.
The pantomime Humpty Dumpty is expected to go ahead as planned this Christmas.
The company contacted all customers regarding the cancellation and/or rescheduling of the following performances. If you have not received an email or letter, please check your junk mail before emailing boxoffice@theatreroyal.co.uk; be sure to include a contact telephone number on your email.
- RSC season
- Rambert
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- Acosta Danza
- Carrying David
- Remembering the Oscars
- On Your Feet
- Matthew Bourne's Red Shoes
- A Monster Calls
- Oi Frog & Friends
- Some Mothers Do Ave Em
- Educating Rita
- Here Come the Boys (rescheduled)
- Sister Act (rescheduled)
- Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
- The Guilty Feminist
- Quiz
- The Mousetrap
- We Will Rock You (rescheduled)
- Once
- SIX (rescheduled)
- The Drifters Girl (rescheduled)
- The Book of Mormon (rescheduled)
- The Commitments (rescheduled)
- Billionaire Boy
- Peppa Pig - Best Day Ever
The following performances are also cancelled and the company is working to reschedule as many as possible. They will contact ticket holders with more information in the coming weeks; at least a week in advance of the performance date.
- Hans Christian Andersen
- Beautiful
Further cancellations are expected and the company will continue to update customers accordingly.
Read the full statement at theatreroyal.co.uk/coronavirus.