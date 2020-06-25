Theatre Royal Will Remain Closed Through 24 November

Theatre Royal in Newcastle has announced that all performances are cancelled, or postponed, through 24 November.

If you have a booking that will be affected by this closure, you do not need to do anything. The company will contact you over the coming months when they have more information regarding your show.

The pantomime Humpty Dumpty is expected to go ahead as planned this Christmas.

The company contacted all customers regarding the cancellation and/or rescheduling of the following performances. If you have not received an email or letter, please check your junk mail before emailing boxoffice@theatreroyal.co.uk; be sure to include a contact telephone number on your email.

RSC season

Rambert

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Acosta Danza

Carrying David

Remembering the Oscars

On Your Feet

Matthew Bourne's Red Shoes

A Monster Calls

Oi Frog & Friends

Some Mothers Do Ave Em

Educating Rita

Here Come the Boys (rescheduled)

Sister Act (rescheduled)

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story

The Guilty Feminist

Quiz

The Mousetrap

We Will Rock You (rescheduled)

Once

SIX (rescheduled)

The Drifters Girl (rescheduled)

The Book of Mormon (rescheduled)

The Commitments (rescheduled)

Billionaire Boy

Peppa Pig - Best Day Ever



The following performances are also cancelled and the company is working to reschedule as many as possible. They will contact ticket holders with more information in the coming weeks; at least a week in advance of the performance date.

Hans Christian Andersen

Beautiful

Further cancellations are expected and the company will continue to update customers accordingly.

Read the full statement at theatreroyal.co.uk/coronavirus.

