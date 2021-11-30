Theatre Royal Brighton New Season Has Been Announced

Theatre Royal Brighton's new What's On Guide is out now! The season goes on general sale on 30 November 2021. Packed with top quality entertainment, the line-up has a fabulous choice of shows from musicals to dramas and ballet to opera.

The West End smash hit Everybody's Talking About Jamie arrives on the theatre's stage on 7 December for its Christmas run. Audiences who are yet to see this show for the first time are in for a real treat! Starring Layton Williams and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio/Roy Haylock as Loco Chanelle/Hugo, this funny, fabulous and feel good show is a musical sensation for all the family.

The New Year opens with the next instalment from ATG Productions. Audiences who enjoyed Abigail's Party, Strangers on a Train and Gaslight will not want to miss the brand new stage thriller Fatal Attraction, which starts its tour at Theatre Royal Brighton and promises to be sensational, edge of your seat entertainment.

Musical theatre lovers have a whole host of treats in store, spanning music from across the decades. The ever-popular toe-tapping sensation Footloose, the award-winning West End and Broadway hit show Beautiful - the Carole King Musical, and Brighton Theatre Group's Shrek The Musical are sure to be popular choices this Spring (and snap up your tickets now for Waitress and The Osmonds: A New Musical, coming later this year!).

Fans of classic drama have plenty to look forward to with productions starring some of the UK's best loved performers including The Da Vinci Code (Nigel Harman, Danny John-Jules), An Hour and a Half Late (Griff Rhys Jones, Janie Dee), Two Cigarettes in the Dark (Dame Penelope Keith), Private Lives (Patricia Hodge, Nigel Havers), Sheila's Island (Sara Crowe, Judy Flynn, Abigail Thaw, Rina Fatania), The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Shobna Gulati, Ian Kelsey, Christina Bianco) and The Homecoming (Mathew Horne, Keith Allen).

The packed programme includes something for all ages and artistic tastes from The Russian State Ballet of Siberia and Puccini's Madama Butterfly to The Tiger Who Came To Tea.

Click HERE to browse the full 'What's On from Nov 21' Guide online and see listings below.

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

The smash hit musical comes to Brighton this Christmas, featuring West End star Layton Williams and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio / Roy Haylock as Loco Chanelle / Hugo both reprising their roles from the critically acclaimed West End production. Funny, fabulous and feel good, this is the musical sensation for all the family and not to be missed!

TUE 7 DEC - SUN 2 JAN 2022

VARIOUS TIMES - SEE WEBSITE FOR DETAILS

DU IZ TAK?

Tiny Pickles present Du Iz Tak? A tiny tale told by tiny creatures about big ideas. Peer into a miniature world of little puppets to see a delightful group of friends exploring their ever changing home. Performed in unusual places around Theatre Royal Brighton, Du Iz Tak? is a perfect Christmas treat for small audiences of little people and their grown ups. Ages 3 - 8.

THU 16 - FRI 24 DEC

DAYTIME PERFORMANCES, VARIOUS TIMES, SEE WEBSITE FOR DETAILS

FATAL ATTRACTION

Based on the classic Paramount Pictures Corporation motion picture, James Dearden's intoxicating new stage play Fatal Attraction brings the definitive movie thriller to the UK stage. Tipped to be the most provocative and gripping stage-play of the year, this tale of seduction and suspense stars British pop and TV sensation Kym Marsh (Hear'Say, Coronation Street, Morning Live), soap star favourite Oliver Farnworth (Coronation Street) and Footballers' Wives siren Susie Amy.

FRI 14 - SAT 22 JAN 2022

MON - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA

A musical play adapted and directed by David Wood, based on the book by Judith Kerr. The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? Direct from a sell out West End season, the tea-guzzling tiger is back on the road in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing- a-long songs and clumsy chaos!

WED 2 - THU 3 FEB 2022

WED 11AM & 2PM

THU 11AM, 2PM & 4PM

THE RUSSIAN STATE BALLET OF SIBERIA

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia return to Brighton with three stunning ballets; Romeo & Juliet, The Nutcracker and Swan Lake, accompanied by a live orchestra.

MON 7 - WED 9 FEB 2022

ROMEO & JULIET: MON 7.45PM

THE NUTCRACKER: TUE 7.45PM

SWAN LAKE: WED 2.30PM & 7.45PM

SHREK THE MUSICAL

Brighton Theatre Group presents its amateur production of Shrek The Musical. This fairytale adventure brings the much-loved animated film characters to the stage in an uplifting story that proves there's more to life than meets the 'ears'!

WED 16 - SAT 19 FEB 2022

WED - SAT 2.30 & 7.30PM

FOOTLOOSE

Following two critically acclaimed tours and a West End run, Footloose is back and better than ever with the incredible Jake Quickenden (Dancing on Ice Winner, Hollyoaks, Dreamboys, Hair, Peter Pan - A Musical Adventure) as loveable cowboy Willard and the legendary Darren Day (TV personality and star of numerous West End and National tours including Mame, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Grease and Summer Holiday).

MON 21 - SAT 26 FEB 2022

MON - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

PUCCINI'S MADAMA BUTTERFLY AND BIZET'S CARMEN

Senbla presents Opera International's award-winning Ellen Kent Productions with international soloists, a highly praised chorus and a full orchestra.

WED 9 & THU 10 MAR 2022

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: WED 7.45PM

CARMEN: THU 7.45PM

THE DA VINCI CODE

Based on the best-selling novel of this century, unlock the secrets of The Da Vinci Code in the world premiere stage adaptation of the international phenomenon. Follow the pulse-racing journey starring Nigel Harman (EastEnders, Hotel Babylon), Hannah Rose Caton and Danny John-Jules (Red Dwarf, Death in Paradise) as the team embark on a breathless race through the streets of Europe.

TUE 15 - SAT 19 MAR 2022

TUE - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

AN HOUR AND A HALF LATE

Olivier Award winners Griff Rhys Jones and Janie Dee star in this devastatingly funny portrait of a couple whose five minutes of candid conversation launches an outpouring of emotions, home truths, wine, nibbles and anarchy.

MON 21 - SAT 26 MAR 2022

MON - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL

A brand new production of the award-winning West End and Broadway show, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom. She wrote the soundtrack to a generation, with countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You've Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof and The Locomotion.

TUE 29 MAR - SAT 2 APR 2022

TUE - SAT 7.45PM

WED, THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

TWO CIGARETTES IN THE DARK

Stage and screen actress Dame Penelope Keith stars in this new bitter-sweet comedy about facing the end. Bright, witty and fiercely independent, Isabel is not ready to let go just yet. In a series of encounters with an old friend and her two sons, by turns funny, startling and poignant, home truths are exchanged, and her past begins to emerge. As Isabel confronts her own hidden regrets and secrets, we learn what hides below the surface of this proud mother, wife, and friend, as she starts to make peace with her life.

MON 4 - SAT 9 APR 2022

MON - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

PRIVATE LIVES

Noël Coward's gloriously entertaining Private Lives is the inaugural show from The Nigel Havers Theatre Company. Elyot and Amanda, who were once married, find themselves on honeymoon with their new partners, in the same hotel on the French Riviera, admiring the view from adjoining balconies. Their initial horror quickly evaporates and soon they are sharing cocktails. Who knows what the future holds for them now... Olivier Award-winning actress Patricia Hodge plays Amanda. Nigel Havers, ever suave and thoroughly charming, plays Elyot, the role taken by Noël Coward himself in the original production in 1930.

TUE 12 - SAT 16 APR 2022

TUE - SAT 7.45PM

WED, THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

SHEILA'S ISLAND

Sheila's Island is a sparkling, sharp-witted new comedy from writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls), starring Olivier Award winner Sara Crowe (Private Lives), Judy Flynn (Dinnerladies), Abigail Thaw (Endeavour) and Rina Fatania (The Empress). Sheila, Denise, Julie and Fay are Team C in Pennine Mineral Water Ltd.'s annual team-building weekend. Somehow, Sheila has been nominated team leader and has unwittingly stranded her team on an island in the Lake District. Can Sheila keep tempers from fraying, nails from breaking and get her band of top-level executives safely back to shore?

TUE 19 - SAT 23 APR 2022

TUE - SAT 7.45PM

WED & SAT MATS 2.30PM

THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE

The Olivier Award-winning comedy-drama, The Rise & Fall of Little Voice by Jim Cartwright, stars TV favourite Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street, Dinnerladies), British soap royalty Ian Kelsey (Emmerdale, Casualty) and 'the girl of a thousand voices' Christina Bianco, as Little Voice. Featuring music from Judy Garland, Shirley Bassey, Billie Holliday and many more, this life-affirming production will rouse even the weariest of souls.

MON 25 - SAT 30 APR 2022

MON - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

THE HOMECOMING

Harold Pinter's 1960s masterpiece The Homecoming is widely regarded as his finest play. This bleakly funny exploration of family and relationships, starring Mathew Horne and Keith Allen, is a modern classic.

MON 2 - SAT 7 MAY 2022

MON - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

CLUEDO - A NEW PLAY

From the director of The Play That Goes Wrong, Cluedo - A New Play is a brand new thriller spoof which is inspired by the classic board game - the ultimate whodunnit!

MON 13 - SAT 18 JUN 2022

MON - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

WAITRESS

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated! Chelsea Halfpenny (9 to 5, BBC's Casualty, ITV's Emmerdale) stars in the hit musical comedy, Waitress.

MON 11 - SAT 16 JUL 2022

MON - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

PEPPA PIG BEST DAY EVER!

Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Packed full of songs, games and laughter - it's going to be her best day ever!

TUE 26 & WED 27 JUL 2022

TUE 1PM & 4PM

WED 10AM & 1PM

THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL

The Osmonds: A New Musical, directed by Shaun Kerrison and choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Bill Deamer, tells the official story from Jay Osmond about the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits decade after decade, as one the world's biggest ever boybands.

TUE 27 SEP - SAT 1 OCT 2022

TUE - SAT 7.30PM

WED, THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM