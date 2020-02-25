Theatre Royal Brighton Is Seeking Buskers to Play in the Bars of the Theatre During The Run of ONCE

Theatre Royal Brighton are seeking buskers to play in the bars of the Theatre during the run of Once the musical in April.

Based on the critically acclaimed and much loved film, Once tells the uplifting yet yearning story of two lost souls - a Dublin street busker and a Czech musician. Celebrated for its original score including the Academy Award winning song Falling Slowly, Once is a spellbinding musical filled with live music, from lush ballads to barnstorming reels.

To enter the competition simply video yourself busking a song from the musical Once and post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Don't forget to tag Theatre Royal Brighton in your post and use the hashtag #BuskOnceBrighton. The video can take place anywhere, from the streets of Brighton to your own bedroom.

Three brilliant buskers (soloists or bands) will be selected to entertain audiences during the run from Monday 20 - Saturday 25 April. The closing date is Friday 3 April.

To book tickets visit: www.atgtickets.com/brighton (bkg fees)





