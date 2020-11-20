Theatre Royal Bath Announces Revised Performance Schedule

Theatre Royal Bath will reopen on 3 December with a revised performance schedule for Oleanna and Copenhagen, the final two plays in the theatre's Welcome Back Season.

David Mamet's provocative drama Oleanna, directed by Lucy Bailey will star Rosie Sheehy and Jonathan Slinger, who replaces John Heffernan in the role of John. The play will now run in Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio from 3 December to 22 December and again from 4 January to 16 January 2021. Reduced capacity at the Ustinov Studio will allow for an audience of 60 persons per performance.

The November run of Michael Frayn's multi award-winning Copenhagen has been postponed until the new year when it will play Theatre Royal Bath's Main House from 20 January to 6 February 2021. Directed by Polly Findlay it will star Haydn Gwynne, Philip Arditti, and in a change to original billing, Malcom Sinclair.

Ticketholders impacted by the change in schedule will have been contacted by the box office with regard exchange and refunds.

When the theatre re-opens, the health and safety of audiences, cast, crew and staff remain paramount. Covid-secure measures in place remain reduced capacity to allow for socially distanced seating, mandatory face coverings (unless exempt), hand sanitiser units, thermal temperature checks, dedicated entry points, staggered arrivals and audience flow, fresh air circulation and enhanced cleaning.

Full details and ticket information can be found at www.theatreroyal.org.uk

