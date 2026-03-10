Photos: THE OLD LADIES In Rehearsal At Finborough Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Finborough Theatre will present a new London production of THE OLD LADIES, the drama by Rodney Ackland based on the novel by Hugh Walpole. See rehearsal photos.

Directed by Brigid Larmour, the production will run for a four-week limited season beginning March 24, with press nights scheduled for March 26 and March 27.

The cast includes Catherine Cusack, Abigail Thaw, and Julia Watson.

Originally premiering in 1935 and later produced in the West End and on Broadway, THE OLD LADIES has not been staged in London for more than three decades. The play is adapted from Walpole’s 1924 novel and explores themes of isolation, fear, and obsession among characters living on the margins of society.

Set in a cathedral city in England in 1935, the story follows three elderly women sharing a gloomy house while surviving on limited savings. Beneath the surface of their quiet lives, tensions escalate as jealousy, resentment, and obsession begin to emerge.

The production is directed by Brigid Larmour, former Artistic Director of Watford Palace Theatre and Contact Theatre, Manchester. The creative team includes set designer Juliette Demoulin, sound designer Max Pappenheim, lighting designer Mark Dymock, costume designer Carla Joy Evans, and assistant director Mark Diaz.

Rodney Ackland (1908–1991) was a prominent playwright of the 20th century whose works include ABSOLUTE HELL, SMITHEREENS, BEFORE THE PARTY, and A DEAD SECRET. His screenplay credits include 49th Parallel, for which he received an Academy Award nomination.

Author Hugh Walpole (1884–1941), whose novel serves as the source for the play, was among the most widely read writers of the early 20th century. His works include The Cathedral, Jeremy, Mr. Perrin and Mr. Traill, and Rogue Herries. Walpole approved of Ackland’s adaptation of THE OLD LADIES, which premiered during the height of his literary career.

Photo Credit: Carla Joy Evans



The Cast of THE OLD LADIES

