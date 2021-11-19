Theatre Producers OVO Awarded Grant From Culture Recovery Fund

OVO has announced it is to receive £46,450 from the third round of the government's Culture Recovery Fund. OVO is among 925 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards. Based in St Albans, OVO presents theatrical productions year-round at The Maltings Theatre, festivals of drama and comedy at the open air Roman Theatre in Verulam Park and promenade performances in the streets of St Albans city centre. OVO also collaborates with local creative practitioners and other venues in the county of Hertfordshire.

Says Adam Nichols, Artistic Director of OVO:

"The team and I at OVO are absolutely thrilled to receive this grant from the Culture Recovery Fund. It gives us the very exciting opportunity to develop our performance plans for 2022, with a new writing festival featuring local playwrights at The Maltings Theatre in the spring and another open air season of high quality entertainment at The Roman Theatre throughout the summer.

"The grant will also enable us to continue providing paid work for local performers and creatives, over 150 of whom we have employed since the start of the pandemic, providing an important economic boost to the district. Finally, we will be able to develop our mission to enable young people and the local community to participate in performance and training."

More than £100 million has been awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country including OVO in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today. The third round of funding will support organisations from all corners of the sector as they deal with ongoing reopening challenges, ensuring they can thrive in better times ahead.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said:

"Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they're from. Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people."

Over £1.2 billion has already been awarded from the unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund, supporting around 5000 individual organisations and sites across the country ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said:

"This continued investment from the Government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health. It's a massive vote of confidence in the role our cultural organisations play in helping us all to lead happier lives".