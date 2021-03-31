Theatre Artist Come Together to Creative Immersive Theatrical Experience TITANIA'S DREAM

A team of seasoned theatre professionals are working with Fulham Palace to create an immersive, interactive, and COVID-safe theatrical experience inspired by William Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'.

Drawn together by a mutual desire not to let COVID kill off the arts the group - knowing that outdoor attractions were the least-risky option and sensing that audiences had had enough of virtual experiences - pitched the idea to Fulham Palace. Fulham Palace agreed to hand over exclusive use of a portion of their grounds, allowing the team to bring to life the enchanted forest from the play.

Planning the event has been fraught with uncertainty and a high-level of risk. The team know they could end up performing to an audience of 6 (if the rule of 6 comes back to stay) or that the event could be forced to cancel. But despite the risks (and the knowledge that the event will breakeven at best) the team firmly believe that this is something that needs to be done. As creative director Charlie Cridlan explains "We have been living an un-real existence for over a year and now, more than ever, we have realised the importance of the outdoors and the part human connection plays in our well-being".

The site-specific event is designed as a way-in for parents and teachers to introduce elements of the play in a fun and educational way. Embracing the power of storytelling and recognising the setting as a character, the team hope to inspire audiences while at the same time celebrating being outdoors again. It's time to get off screens and get back outside!

Titania's Dream will run on the grounds of Fulham Palace from 20 May - 6 June.

About the Event:

Titania's Dream

Fulham Palace, Bishop's Avenue, London SW6 6EA

20 May - 6 June 2021

www.titaniasdream.com

About the Team:

Charlie Cridlan - Creative Director

Charlie is an imaginative theatre, opera, and event designer with a flair for creating vivid, animated sets. Trained at the Old Vic, Charlie's passion is for designing site-specific experiences that bring the environment's unique personality and history into the mix. Charlie has designed outdoor creations for Shakespeare's Globe, Scoop at More London and for opera and dance companies at parks and festivals. Charlie has been nominated for several OFFIEs for best design. Her work has been exhibited at the V&A by The Society of British Theatre Designers.

Matt Jessup - Director

Matt Jessup is an Actor, Dramaturg, Director and Teacher. He successfully works with charities, prisons, students, and council estates around the UK, using theatre and film as the framework and catalyst to capture conversations about society, identity and inclusion. He is driven by a theme of community.

As founder of Bigger Pictures Productions, he is currently developing short films with the BFI. As an actor, he has appeared in Timon of Athens (National Theatre), The Merchant of Venice (Bristol Old Vic), The Importance of Being Earnest (Theatre Clwd), The Railway Children (King's Cross Theatre), Only On Sundays (Birmingham REP).